Cuomo: NY COVID-19 positivity rate below 1% for ninth straight day

The COVID-19 positivity rate remained below for a ninth consecutive day in New York, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

There were 77,692 test results reported on Saturday, with 607 new positive cases — a positivity rate of 0.78%. In nine of New York's 10 regions, the positivity rate over a three-day period was below 1%. The exception was the Capital Region, which had a rate of 1.2%.

The three-day average for central New York is 0.7%, down from 0.9% on Thursday and Friday.

New York also achieved a testing milestone on Saturday. Cuomo announced that more than 7 million COVID-19 diagnostic tests have been performed in the state. There has been an average of 79,793 daily tests over the last seven days. A record 88,668 tests were conducted on Thursday.

"For more than a week, we've seen our positivity rate stay below 1%, and to date New York has done 7 million tests — these are remarkable accomplishments that New Yorkers should be proud of," Cuomo said. "New York is demonstrating that a response guided by science and data — not politics or opinion — is the only effective way to deal with this virus."