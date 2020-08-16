Cuomo: NY COVID-19 positivity rate below 1% for ninth straight day

The COVID-19 positivity rate remained below for a ninth consecutive day in New York, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
There were 77,692 test results reported on Saturday, with 607 new positive cases — a positivity rate of 0.78%. In nine of New York's 10 regions, the positivity rate over a three-day period was below 1%. The exception was the Capital Region, which had a rate of 1.2%.
The three-day average for central New York is 0.7%, down from 0.9% on Thursday and Friday.
New York also achieved a testing milestone on Saturday. Cuomo announced that more than 7 million COVID-19 diagnostic tests have been performed in the state. There has been an average of 79,793 daily tests over the last seven days. A record 88,668 tests were conducted on Thursday.
"For more than a week, we've seen our positivity rate stay below 1%, and to date New York has done 7 million tests — these are remarkable accomplishments that New Yorkers should be proud of," Cuomo said. "New York is demonstrating that a response guided by science and data — not politics or opinion — is the only effective way to deal with this virus."
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is 527, up four since Friday. There were 79 new patients admitted on Saturday. There was also a slight increase in the number of intensive care unit patients (128) and the number of intubations (59).
Another 73 people were discharged from hospitals, raising the overall total to 74,154 since the outbreak began in New York. There were six deaths reported. The statewide death toll is at 25,250.
In other news:
The New York State Police and State Liquor Authority found 33 establishments weren't complying with COVID-19 guidelines.
All of the violators are located in downstate New York. According to the governor's office, there were nine violators in Manhattan, eight each in Brooklyn and Nassau County, five in the Bronx and three in Queens.
