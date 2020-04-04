Cuomo: NY getting over 1,000 ventilators from China, Oregon to treat COVID-19 patients

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As hospitalizations and intubations rise due to the coronavirus pandemic, more ventilators are coming to New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that the Joseph and Clara Tsai Foundation will donate 1,000 ventilators to the state. The donation was facilitated by the Chinese government and the shipment will arrive Saturday.

Joseph Tsai is the owner of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets and is co-founder of the Alibaba Group, a Chinese-based e-commerce company.

New York has been shopping for ventilators in China with the help of the Asia Society and the White House. Cuomo said he also spoke to Ambassador Huang Ping, consul general of China's Consulate General in New York.

"This is a big deal and it's going to make a significant difference for us," Cuomo said.

The state is also receiving help from the opposite coast. Oregon is sending 140 ventilators to New York. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown tweeted that "New York needs more ventilators, and we are answering their call for help."

Cuomo said the announcement is "astonishing and unexpected." Once New York gets past its peak, the ventilators will be returned to Oregon.