Cuomo: NY getting over 1,000 ventilators from China, Oregon to treat COVID-19 patients
A ventilator is displayed during a news conference, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the New York City Emergency Management Warehouse. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

As hospitalizations and intubations rise due to the coronavirus pandemic, more ventilators are coming to New York. 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that the Joseph and Clara Tsai Foundation will donate 1,000 ventilators to the state. The donation was facilitated by the Chinese government and the shipment will arrive Saturday. 

Joseph Tsai is the owner of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets and is co-founder of the Alibaba Group, a Chinese-based e-commerce company. 

New York has been shopping for ventilators in China with the help of the Asia Society and the White House. Cuomo said he also spoke to Ambassador Huang Ping, consul general of China's Consulate General in New York. 

"This is a big deal and it's going to make a significant difference for us," Cuomo said. 

The state is also receiving help from the opposite coast. Oregon is sending 140 ventilators to New York. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown tweeted that "New York needs more ventilators, and we are answering their call for help." 

Cuomo said the announcement is "astonishing and unexpected." Once New York gets past its peak, the ventilators will be returned to Oregon. 

"It was kind. It was smart," he added. "Stop the virus here. It's better for the state of Oregon and it's better for the nation."

Ventilators are needed in New York. There are 113,704 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 15,905 people are hospitalized. 

The hospitalizations include 4,126 patients in intensive care units. On Friday, there were 351 patients who were intubated and placed on a ventilator. 

There was backlash Friday when Cuomo announced that he would issue an executive order to take "excess" ventilators from hospitals in upstate New York and move them, temporarily, to New York City-area hospitals. 

A bipartisan group of state and local officials criticized the plan because some counties have a higher number of cases and the ventilators are in use. A Cuomo spokesman said Friday that the state would ask hospitals to provide 20% of the ventilators they have available. 

Cuomo said the state is seeking 500 ventilators from across the state to aid the downstate response. 

"We find what equipment we have, we use it the best we can," he said. 

• Two-thirds of the people who were hospitalized have been discharged, according to the latest tally provided by Cuomo's office. 

The number of patients who have been discharged is up to 10,478. 

"People who are hospitalized will come in, be treated and leave. That's two-thirds," Cuomo said. "One-third of that number has a serious condition which will require continued hospitalization." 

• There are 85,000 retired healthcare workers and out-of-state medical professionals who have volunteered to help New York's response to the pandemic. 

Cuomo said Saturday he will issue an executive order allowing medical students who were on the verge of graduating to begin practicing in New York. 

