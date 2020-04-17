Cuomo: NY needs 'proportionate' federal funding in next coronavirus stimulus bill

As New York plans to restart its economy and expand testing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is asking for more help from the federal government.
At his daily COVID-19 briefing, Cuomo again requested federal support for cash-strapped state governments. In his role as vice-chair of the National Governors Association, he recently signed a letter asking Congress to provide $500 billion to the states.
But Cuomo doesn't want that money to be distributed using the usual funding formula. He believes it should be apportioned based on need.
One of his complaints about past coronavirus spending bills approved by Congress is that New York didn't get a fair share of the funding. The state has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country, but a Kaiser Health News analysis found that New York received $12,000 in federal health care funding for every COVID-19 case. Other states received more than $300,000 per case.
"You know where the COVID cases are. You can look at a map," Cuomo said. "Allocate the funding to where the COVID problem exists."
There are a few reasons Cuomo is seeking federal help. The state is in a massive budget crunch, with a deficit ranging from $10 billion to $15 billion. The problem is exacerbated by the lack of tax revenue due to the economic shutdown.
A key part of Cuomo's plan to "un-pause" and reopen the economy is enhanced testing. There has been a disagreement between President Donald Trump and states about who is responsible for expanding testing capacity. Trump believes the states should do it, while many governors — Democrats and Republicans — say there should be a national strategy.
Cuomo is issuing an executive order that would require New York's private and public labs to work with the state Department of Health to increase testing. This week, he's outlined rough plans on how to gradually reopen businesses based on whether they are essential and can implement safety measures.
But he's insisting it can't be done without help from the federal government.
Trump outlined his national plan for reopening the economy, which includes a three-phase approach. States will be allowed to open at their discretion, but there are guidelines for clearing each phase.
"Don't give them this massive undertaking and then not give them any resources to do it," Cuomo said.
Total hospitalizations dropped to 17,316, down from 18,569 one week ago. At the peak, New York had 18,825 hospitalizations.
The number of intensive care unit patients dropped by 32 to 5,039. There was also a decline in the number of ICU patients who are intubated.
So far, 31,987 people have been discharged after recovering from COVID-19. The number of discharges increased by 1,803 on Thursday.
