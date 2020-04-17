Cuomo: NY needs 'proportionate' federal funding in next coronavirus stimulus bill

A key part of Cuomo's plan to "un-pause" and reopen the economy is enhanced testing. There has been a disagreement between President Donald Trump and states about who is responsible for expanding testing capacity. Trump believes the states should do it, while many governors — Democrats and Republicans — say there should be a national strategy.

Cuomo is issuing an executive order that would require New York's private and public labs to work with the state Department of Health to increase testing. This week, he's outlined rough plans on how to gradually reopen businesses based on whether they are essential and can implement safety measures.

But he's insisting it can't be done without help from the federal government.

Trump outlined his national plan for reopening the economy, which includes a three-phase approach. States will be allowed to open at their discretion, but there are guidelines for clearing each phase.

"Don't give them this massive undertaking and then not give them any resources to do it," Cuomo said.

In other news:

• While much of the focus has been on reopening the economy, there is still positive news coming out of the public health portion of the crisis.