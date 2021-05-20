Cuomo: NY offers chance to win $5 million — if you get COVID-19 vaccine

If you get the COVID-19 vaccine at a state-run clinic, you could win $5 million.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched a new incentive program to encourage more New Yorkers to get vaccinated. Through the Vax & Scratch initiative, anyone who is vaccinated at one of 10 state mass vaccination sites will receive a Mega Multiplier lottery ticket.

The top prize is $5 million. There will be other cash awards ranging from $20 to $50,000. The chances of winning a prize are 1-in-9, according to Cuomo.

"It is a very exciting lottery," he said.

The Vax & Scratch pilot program will begin Monday, May 24, and run through Friday, May 28. The 10 state-run clinics that will be participating in the incentive program include the New York State Fairgrounds in Onondaga County.

Other states have offered similar lottery incentives to encourage more residents to get vaccinated. Ohio launched a "Vax-a-Million" program that will award five $1 million prizes to adults ages 18 and older who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. For children ages 12-17, they will have a chance to win full scholarships to any Ohio public college or university.