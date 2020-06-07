Cuomo: NY schools can hold outdoor graduation ceremonies

New York high schools will have another option to honor their seniors: Outdoor graduation ceremonies.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that schools will be allowed to hold commencement ceremonies outdoors beginning June 26. The events will be limited to no more than 150 people and social distancing is required.
On Thursday, Cuomo announced that schools could hold either drive-in or drive-thru graduation ceremonies. But many school leaders hoped that outdoor ceremonies would be permitted.
The date of the graduations would be close to when several regions, including central New York, may enter the fourth and final phase of the reopening process.
"It gives us a couple of weeks between now and then," Cuomo said. "God forbid the numbers change, but schools need to plan. With the progress we've made so far and if we continue this trajectory, we'll be able to do that."
Schools have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Classes shifted online as many schools used distance learning to help students finish their studies for the academic year.
But with COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths continuing to decline statewide, schools want to honor seniors with live ceremonies. Jeff Pirozzolo, superintendent of the Auburn Enlarged City School District, told The Citizen on Thursday that he and two other administrators — Eric Francisco, facilities director, and Auburn High School Principal Brian Morgan — measured the bleachers and turf at Holland Stadium to develop a plan for an in-person graduation ceremony.
Auburn's graduation is scheduled for June 26 — the first day Cuomo said outdoor ceremonies can be held in New York. Pirozzolo said the district would be willing to hold separate ceremonies to comply with any state requirements. There are 287 seniors in Auburn's class of 2020, meaning that multiple ceremonies will be needed to follow the state guidelines.
"We just want to make sure we do something special for our seniors because they've missed out on so much already," Pirozzolo said.
In other news:
• There were 60,435 COVID-19 tests in New York on Saturday. The state reported 781 new positive cases, the lowest number of new cases since March 16.
Nearly 2.5 million New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19 since early March. The total number of confirmed cases statewide is 378,097.
• COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to 2,427, down 176 from Friday. There are 704 patients in intensive care units, a decrease from 720 the day before, and 534 ICU patients who are intubated.
Hospitals discharged 283 more COVID-19 patients on Saturday. Statewide, there have been 67,544 patients discharged after recovering from the virus.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
