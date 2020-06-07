Cuomo: NY schools can hold outdoor graduation ceremonies

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

New York high schools will have another option to honor their seniors: Outdoor graduation ceremonies.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that schools will be allowed to hold commencement ceremonies outdoors beginning June 26. The events will be limited to no more than 150 people and social distancing is required.

On Thursday, Cuomo announced that schools could hold either drive-in or drive-thru graduation ceremonies. But many school leaders hoped that outdoor ceremonies would be permitted.

The date of the graduations would be close to when several regions, including central New York, may enter the fourth and final phase of the reopening process.

"It gives us a couple of weeks between now and then," Cuomo said. "God forbid the numbers change, but schools need to plan. With the progress we've made so far and if we continue this trajectory, we'll be able to do that."

Schools have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Classes shifted online as many schools used distance learning to help students finish their studies for the academic year.