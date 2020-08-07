Cuomo: NY schools can reopen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

With a low infection rate statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that New York schools can reopen for classes in September.

Cuomo announced in mid-July that school districts in regions that are in the fourth reopening phase and have a daily infection rate below 5% over a two-week period may reopen. Every region of the state is in phase four and the regional infection rates are hovering around 1%, according to the latest data from the governor's office.

If the regional infection rate rises to above 9% between now and the start of classes in September, then schools will be closed.

"If there's a spike in the infection rate, if there's a matter of concern in the infection rate, then we can revisit it," Cuomo said. "But for planning purposes, they can reopen."

The highly anticipated announcement gives school districts clearance to implement their reopening plans, which were submitted to the state at the end of July. It will be a local decision about whether schools hold in-person classes, online learning or a combination of the two.