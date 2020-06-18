Cuomo: NY sending guidance on reopening colleges and universities

It hasn't been decided whether colleges and universities will open for in-person classes in the fall, but New York is beginning to plan for that scenario.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that the state will issue guidance to colleges and universities on reopening in the fall. Schools, including all public and private K-12 institutions, have been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During his daily briefing, Cuomo outlined the various plans colleges and universities must develop to reopen for the fall semester. For reopening, the schools must implement social distancing guidelines, have supplies of personal protective equipment, screen staff and students, adopt cleaning and disinfecting standards and protect vulnerable populations from the virus.
The schools need to establish containment plans if positive cases occur. The plan would include determining how to isolate positive cases and quarantine contacts, disinfect exposed areas and a communication strategy for informing the campus community of COVID-19 response protocols.
Colleges and universities must have monitoring in place, including the ability to test staff and students, and partner with health departments on contact tracing.
If the institutions reopen, they must have shutdown plans if there is a significant outbreak and a strategy for students to safely leave campus.
"We want to make sure we are starting to prepare," Cuomo said. "We are starting to prepare plans for K-12. We're doing the same with college guidance. And colleges can go and get examples of considerations, but we need reopening plans, monitoring plans, containment plans and shutdown plans."
There will be similar requirements for public and private K-12 schools in New York. When Cuomo announced in May that there would be no in-person summer school this year, he said that the state would issue guidance to school districts on what they would need to do to plan for reopening in the fall.
School districts must submit plans to the state in July, and the state must approve the plans.
Colleges and universities are facing the same mandate. But it's still unclear whether in-person classes will resume in the fall.
"We still need more data between now and September to make a definitive determination," Cuomo said.
