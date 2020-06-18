Cuomo: NY sending guidance on reopening colleges and universities

"We want to make sure we are starting to prepare," Cuomo said. "We are starting to prepare plans for K-12. We're doing the same with college guidance. And colleges can go and get examples of considerations, but we need reopening plans, monitoring plans, containment plans and shutdown plans."

There will be similar requirements for public and private K-12 schools in New York. When Cuomo announced in May that there would be no in-person summer school this year, he said that the state would issue guidance to school districts on what they would need to do to plan for reopening in the fall.

School districts must submit plans to the state in July, and the state must approve the plans.

Colleges and universities are facing the same mandate. But it's still unclear whether in-person classes will resume in the fall.

"We still need more data between now and September to make a definitive determination," Cuomo said.

