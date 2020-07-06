Cuomo: NY State Fair canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19

"Fairs all across the nations are not reopening," Cuomo said. "We have a fantastic state fair in Syracuse. We've invested a lot of money. We've had record attendance — 1.3 million people last year ... It's been an economic boon for the whole region, but this year we're going to have to cancel it and that makes me, personally, very unhappy. But that is where we are."

Cuomo had big plans for the state fair this year. He announced in January that the annual event would expand from 13 to 18 days. It was a major development, and one that could've helped New York compete with Minnesota and Texas in the overall fair attendance category.

The state fair has been a priority for Cuomo during his time in office. The state has invested more than $120 million in the fairgrounds, including the construction of a 136,000-square-foot exposition center. The midway has been expanded, there's a new main gate, upgrades to the RV park and the Orange Lot, one of the fair's main parking lots, was paved.