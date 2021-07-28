Cuomo: NY state workers must get COVID-19 vaccine or weekly tests

New York state government employees will have a choice: Get the COVID-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the new policy on Wednesday during the Association for a Better New York's virtual meeting. It is similar to what President Joe Biden plans to implement for federal government employees. Like New York state workers, federal employees will be required to either get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 on a regular basis.

For New York state employees, Cuomo wants the policy in effect by Labor Day, Sept. 6. His administration is working with labor unions to implement the vaccine-or-test mandate.

The state-level action is a response to the increase in COVID-19 cases over the past month and the emergence of the Delta variant, which has been found in most new cases. There were 2,203 new cases in New York on Wednesday. One month ago, on June 28, there were 275 new cases.

"I think we need dramatic action to get control of this situation," Cuomo said.

The uptick in COVID-19 cases is happening across the country. It led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend that vaccinated people wear masks in certain areas where there are higher levels of positive cases. Its mask-wearing recommendation also covers schools.