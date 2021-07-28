Cuomo: NY state workers must get COVID-19 vaccine or weekly tests

Cuomo said the state is reviewing the CDC's guidance and he urged local governments in areas where there are high positivity rates to "seriously consider" the agency's recommendations. The state has already identified 117 zip codes where there are spikes in COVID-19 cases and low vaccination rates.

As federal, state and local governments respond to the increase in cases, Cuomo asked the Food and Drug Administration to end the emergency use authorization and approve the COVID-19 vaccines. There are three vaccines: Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer. Pfizer was the first to receive an emergency use authorization from the FDA, and could be the first to get final approval.

While there are rigorous reviews for both processes, Cuomo noted that final approval would give the state more legal authority to issue mandates. Under the emergency use authorization, there are certain restrictions in place.

The emergency use authorization did not prevent Cuomo from taking another action on Wednesday. He announced that all patient-facing health care workers at state-run hospitals, which includes SUNY Upstate in Syracuse, will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike other state employees, there will be no testing option.

"That is a point of contact that could be a serious spreading event and we want to make sure that those health care workers are vaccinated," Cuomo said.

