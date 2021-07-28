Cuomo: NY state workers must get COVID-19 vaccine or weekly tests

New York state government employees will have a choice: Get the COVID-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the new policy on Wednesday during the Association for a Better New York's virtual meeting. It is similar to what President Joe Biden plans to implement for federal government employees. Like New York state workers, federal employees will be required to either get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 on a regular basis.
New York's policy, which will take effect by Labor Day, Sept. 6, covers 130,000 employees in executive agencies, the state attorney general's office and comptroller's office. It does not include state legislative employees, but Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said Wednesday that they will also adopt the vaccine-or-test policy.
The state-level action is a response to the increase in COVID-19 cases over the past month and the emergence of the Delta variant, which has been found in most new cases. There were 2,203 new cases in New York on Wednesday. One month ago, on June 28, there were 275 new cases. The statewide positivity rate is 2.23%.
"I think we need dramatic action to get control of this situation," Cuomo said.
The uptick in COVID-19 cases is happening across the country. It led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend that vaccinated people wear masks in certain areas where there are higher levels of positive cases. Its mask-wearing recommendation also covers schools.
Cuomo said the state is reviewing the CDC's guidance and he urged local governments in areas where there are high positivity rates to "seriously consider" the agency's recommendations. The state has already identified 117 zip codes where there are spikes in COVID-19 cases and low vaccination rates.
As federal, state and local governments respond to the increase in cases, Cuomo asked the Food and Drug Administration to end the emergency use authorization and approve the COVID-19 vaccines. There are three vaccines: Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer. Pfizer was the first to receive an emergency use authorization from the FDA, and could be the first to get final approval.
While there are rigorous reviews for both processes, Cuomo noted that final approval would give the state more legal authority to issue mandates. Under the emergency use authorization, there are certain restrictions in place.
The emergency use authorization did not prevent Cuomo from taking another action on Wednesday. He announced that all patient-facing health care workers at state-run hospitals, which includes SUNY Upstate in Syracuse, will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike other state employees, there will be no testing option.
"That is a point of contact that could be a serious spreading event and we want to make sure that those health care workers are vaccinated," Cuomo said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.