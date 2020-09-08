Cuomo: NY to launch 'COVID-19 report card' to track virus in public schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New York will monitor COVID-19 cases in public schools with a tracker that will be updated daily.

The COVID-19 Report Card will feature data provided to the state Department of Health by school districts, local health departments and laboratories. The information will include positive cases among students and staff, whether the school or district and student and staff are participating in in-person classes, remote learning or a hybrid of the two options, and the number of students and staff onsite.

Other data that will be part of the tracker includes the percentage of onsite students and staff who test positive for COVID-19, the number of tests administered by the school, the test type, the laboratory used and the lag time in waiting for a result.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who provided details about the report card at his briefing Tuesday, said school districts will be required to provide their information daily. The state Department of Health will update its website and there will be data for every school in the state.

"I think this will give parents confidence and teachers confidence," Cuomo said. "They will know on a day-to-day basis what exactly is happening."

The report card can be found at schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov.