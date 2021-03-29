Cuomo: NY to open COVID-19 vaccine to all adults

New York will achieve universal eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine, with residents age 16 and older allowed to get vaccinated beginning next week.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that New Yorkers age 30 and older can begin scheduling vaccination appointments on Tuesday, March 30. That will precede universal eligibility on April 6, when all New Yorkers age 16 and older will be eligible to get vaccinated.

New York will beat the May 1 deadline set by President Joe Biden for states to make all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Today we take a monumental step forward in the fight to beat COVID," Cuomo said in a statement.

An appointment is required to get vaccinated at any site in New York. For state-run mass vaccination sites, including the New York State Fairgrounds in Onondaga County, appointments can be made at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov. Local health departments, health centers and pharmacies have their own systems for scheduling vaccination appointments.