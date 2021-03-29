Cuomo: NY to open COVID-19 vaccine to all adults

New York will achieve universal eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine, with residents age 16 and older allowed to get vaccinated beginning next week.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that New Yorkers age 30 and older can begin scheduling vaccination appointments on Tuesday, March 30. That will precede universal eligibility on April 6, when all New Yorkers age 16 and older will be eligible to get vaccinated.
New York will beat the May 1 deadline set by President Joe Biden for states to make all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Today we take a monumental step forward in the fight to beat COVID," Cuomo said in a statement.
An appointment is required to get vaccinated at any site in New York. For state-run mass vaccination sites, including the New York State Fairgrounds in Onondaga County, appointments can be made at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov. Local health departments, health centers and pharmacies have their own systems for scheduling vaccination appointments.
The announcement is significant because it makes millions of New Yorkers eligible for the vaccine. It was initially available for health care workers and nursing home residents, then the state expanded eligibility to include groups of essential workers and people age 65 and older. Anyone with a chronic health condition, such as cardiac-related ailments or cancer, has been eligible to get vaccinated.
As vaccine supply increased, local leaders — including Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon — urged the state to expand eligibility. The age threshold was lowered to 60 and older, then Cuomo lowered it to 50 and older last week.
More than 5.8 million New York residents — nearly 30% of the state's population — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. There are three vaccines available: Moderna and Pfizer, which require two doses, and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson inoculation.
According to the state Department of Health, more than 3.3 million New Yorkers — about one-sixth of the population — have been fully vaccinated.
In Cayuga County, 23,381 residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 14,244 people are fully vaccinated. There are 311,758 people in central New York, which includes Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties, who have received at least one dose. Nearly 195,000 central New York residents are fully vaccinated, according to the state's tracker.
