Cuomo: NY will lift mask mandate outdoors, but not indoors, for schools

Cuomo denied there was confusion created by Zucker's letter, which was included in a news release on Friday. But some school districts held meetings about New York's plan to alter the guidance. One Cayuga County school district, Moravia, posted on its social media channels that the mask mandate remained in effect. There was outrage among some parents who thought that their children would no longer need to wear masks at schools.

Cuomo also claimed that his administration never said the guidance wouldn't take effect on Monday, despite Zucker writing in his letter that they "plan to make this guidance effective on Monday, June 7." He also said the CDC agreed with the state's decision to lift the outdoor mask mandate for schools.

There have been concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in schools, but Cuomo acknowledged that the rate of transmission by children is "extremely low." He also highlighted that New York's 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 0.51%, which is the lowest since the state began tracking the data last year.