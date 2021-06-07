Cuomo: NY will lift mask mandate outdoors, but not indoors, for schools

New York schoolchildren must continue to wear masks inside, but won't be required to wear them while outdoors.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the revised guidance Monday after a weekend of confusion for school districts across the state. Cuomo said the state consulted with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends the use of masks in schools.
On Friday, state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker sent a letter to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky informing her that New York planned to issue new guidance that would lift the mask mandate for schools beginning Monday. However, the CDC's guidance hasn't changed and the agency still advises that schools should require the use of masks in classrooms and other academic settings.
Instead of completely lifting the mask mandate, Cuomo said the state would modify the CDC's guidance no longer require masks to be worn outside of schools. This would align with the state's guidance for summer camps. New York is not requiring outdoor camp attendees to wear masks.
"To me, it's very important that people understand the logic between these decisions and that it's rational and based on the science and the data," said Cuomo, who noted that school districts will have the authority to set outdoor mask policies.
Cuomo denied there was confusion created by Zucker's letter, which was included in a news release on Friday. But some school districts held meetings about New York's plan to alter the guidance. One Cayuga County school district, Moravia, posted on its social media channels that the mask mandate remained in effect. There was outrage among some parents who thought that their children would no longer need to wear masks at schools.
Cuomo also claimed that his administration never said the guidance wouldn't take effect on Monday, despite Zucker writing in his letter that they "plan to make this guidance effective on Monday, June 7." He also said the CDC agreed with the state's decision to lift the outdoor mask mandate for schools.
There have been concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in schools, but Cuomo acknowledged that the rate of transmission by children is "extremely low." He also highlighted that New York's 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 0.51%, which is the lowest since the state began tracking the data last year.
With the school year winding down, Cuomo urged districts to get 12- to 17-year-olds vaccinated. Some counties, including Cayuga, have held vaccination clinics at schools to reach eligible students. He also suggested that schools provide incentives to get more students vaccinated. He mentioned Connecticut's program which rewards students with a day off if they get their shots.
According to the state Department of Health's vaccination tracker, one-quarter of children ages 12-15 have received at least one dose. The 16- and 17-year-olds are included in the 16-25 age group, which has a 47.3% vaccination rate in New York.
"It will make reopening the schools much safer and much easier," he said of the vaccinations. "I think every school should be doing that right now."
