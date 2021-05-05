Cuomo offers incentive: Get COVID-19 vaccine, receive free Mets or Yankees ticket

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is offering New York baseball fans an incentive to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The state Department of Health is partnering with the New York Mets and Yankees to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Between May 7 and June 6, the first 1,000 fans who are vaccinated at full-day clinics at Yankee Stadium and the first 700 fans at half-day clinics will be offered ticket vouchers for two seats at a 2021 or 2022 Yankees home game.
The Mets will offer ticket vouchers to the first 250 fans who are vaccinated at Citi Field on the day of each Mets home game from May 24 through June 17. The vouchers can be used for two tickets to a Mets home game in 2021 or 2022.
Cuomo hopes the incentives will encourage more New Yorkers to get vaccinated. According to the state Department of Health, over 9.4 million people — 47.2% of the state's population — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 7.2 million residents have been fully vaccinated.
With concerns about vaccine hesitancy potentially preventing the U.S. from achieving herd immunity, state and local governments have been offering incentives for vaccinations. Erie County in western New York partnered with local breweries to launch a "Shot and a Chaser" program. Anyone who gets vaccinated at pop-up sites will receive a voucher for a free beer at a participating brewery.
Cuomo's office announced another incentive program on Wednesday. Restaurants and shops at Crossgates Mall in Albany are offering discounts to anyone who gets vaccinated at the mall's vaccination clinic.
The incentives could help boost the vaccination rate. Cuomo, who held a briefing in New York City on Wednesday, said that while the state's vaccination numbers are above the national average, there has been a slowdown. He thinks it's because of two groups he described as "the youthful and the doubtful." Younger people under age 30 weren't eligible for the vaccine until early April. The "doubtful" refers to vaccine hesitancy.
"I don't like the word 'hesitancy,'" Cuomo said. "It's a distrust. 'I don't trust the vaccine. I don't know what's in it. I don't know what the long-term ramifications are. I don't believe it. Government says do it, I doubt government, I distrust government.' So those are the two groups we're working on, but the arrows are pointed in the right direction. Vaccines are going up. Positivity is going down."
As the state's COVID-19 situation continues to improve, Cuomo feels more confident in opening up more businesses. He said Wednesday that beginning May 19, large-scale outdoor event venues, including sports stadiums, can have seating sections for fully vaccinated individuals without social distancing. Proof of vaccination must be shown to be seated in these sections.
Masks are still required, but the six-foot buffer that has become commonplace during the pandemic won't be necessary for the vaccinated.
"Sit next to each other in a section, sit next to your friends, sit next to your family," Cuomo said. "Just normal capacity, normal seating." There will be separate sections for unvaccinated attendees. These sections will be limited to 33% capacity and social distancing is required.
In other news:
• Cayuga County reported 37 new cases over the past two days. There are 108 active cases in mandatory isolation.
The health department says there are two COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital. There have been no new virus-related deaths since early March.
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held on Thursday. As of Wednesday night, there were 45 appointments available for the clinic where the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be administered.
To schedule an appointment, visit cayugacounty.us/health and click on the COVID-19 vaccine clinics link.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.