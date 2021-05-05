Cuomo offers incentive: Get COVID-19 vaccine, receive free Mets or Yankees ticket

Cuomo's office announced another incentive program on Wednesday. Restaurants and shops at Crossgates Mall in Albany are offering discounts to anyone who gets vaccinated at the mall's vaccination clinic.

The incentives could help boost the vaccination rate. Cuomo, who held a briefing in New York City on Wednesday, said that while the state's vaccination numbers are above the national average, there has been a slowdown. He thinks it's because of two groups he described as "the youthful and the doubtful." Younger people under age 30 weren't eligible for the vaccine until early April. The "doubtful" refers to vaccine hesitancy.

"I don't like the word 'hesitancy,'" Cuomo said. "It's a distrust. 'I don't trust the vaccine. I don't know what's in it. I don't know what the long-term ramifications are. I don't believe it. Government says do it, I doubt government, I distrust government.' So those are the two groups we're working on, but the arrows are pointed in the right direction. Vaccines are going up. Positivity is going down."