Cuomo OKs drive-in, drive-thru graduations for NY, Cayuga County schools

New York high schools will be allowed to hold drive-in and drive-thru graduations for seniors, but superintendents are hoping that they will receive clearance to hold live ceremonies.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave high schools the go-ahead on Thursday to hold either a drive-in or drive-thru event. He acknowledged that it's been a challenging time for graduating college and high school seniors. His daughter, Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo, graduated from Brown University this year.
"It's one of those real moments in life — going to a college graduation or a high school graduation," Cuomo said at his daily briefing. "So not to have the graduation is painful. I get it. As soon as we can do it, we will. If there's a way that drive-ins and drive-thrus can be helpful, I hope that makes a difference in the meantime."
New York school buildings have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the number of confirmed cases and hospitalizations continue to decline, school administrators want to honor the class of 2020 with in-person graduations.
Jeffrey Pirozzolo, superintendent of the Auburn Enlarged City School District, said he spent two hours Thursday morning with Auburn High School Principal Brian Morgan and Eric Francisco, the district's facilities director, measuring bleachers and the turf at Holland Stadium. The measurements are being used to plan for social distancing if a live graduation is allowed for the school's 287 seniors.
There are contingency plans for Auburn's graduation ceremony. One is to have a combination of a drive-thru and virtual graduation. If a live graduation can't be held on June 26, the scheduled day of the ceremony, Pirozzolo said the district would be willing to wait until July. But he's hoping that won't be necessary.
"I think our children deserve a live graduation," he said. "I think they've lost so much this year. We want to provide something special for them. We're not going to give up. We're going to continue to plan."
Other school districts in Cayuga County are planning for virtual or drive-thru ceremonies while encouraging state and local leaders to allow in-person graduations. The Port Byron Central School District posted on its social media channels that they disagree with Cuomo's decision to allow only drive-in and drive-thru ceremonies. The district is planning a virtual graduation, but does have a plan to hold it outdoors if permitted.
Cuomo said his administration would "keep evaluating" to determine if live graduations could be held. While central New York and several other regions are in a phased reopening of businesses, a statewide order prohibiting mass gatherings remains in effect.
Before high school graduations could be held at Holland Stadium or other venues across the county, the order would need to be lifted or there would need to be an exception for the ceremonies.
"We have multiple plans in place," Pirozzolo said. "But ultimately, we want to continue to hold out to see if things will change."
