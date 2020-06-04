Cuomo OKs drive-in, drive-thru graduations for NY, Cayuga County schools

There are contingency plans for Auburn's graduation ceremony. One is to have a combination of a drive-thru and virtual graduation. If a live graduation can't be held on June 26, the scheduled day of the ceremony, Pirozzolo said the district would be willing to wait until July. But he's hoping that won't be necessary.

"I think our children deserve a live graduation," he said. "I think they've lost so much this year. We want to provide something special for them. We're not going to give up. We're going to continue to plan."

Other school districts in Cayuga County are planning for virtual or drive-thru ceremonies while encouraging state and local leaders to allow in-person graduations. The Port Byron Central School District posted on its social media channels that they disagree with Cuomo's decision to allow only drive-in and drive-thru ceremonies. The district is planning a virtual graduation, but does have a plan to hold it outdoors if permitted.

Cuomo said his administration would "keep evaluating" to determine if live graduations could be held. While central New York and several other regions are in a phased reopening of businesses, a statewide order prohibiting mass gatherings remains in effect.