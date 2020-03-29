Cuomo OKs uniform extension of NY 'pause' order, non-essential business closures

The state's economy has taken a hit because of the non-essential business closures. Some workers have lost their jobs as a result of the shutdown.

Cuomo has discussed the need to plan for the "restart" of the economy. But with the coronavirus outbreak continuing to strain the state's healthcare system, it's unclear when the economic reboot will happen.

New York has 59,513 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 7,195 new positive tests since Saturday. The number of coronavirus-related deaths increases from 728 to 965 in one day.

In other news:

• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel advisory for Connecticut, New Jersey and New York. Residents of the three states are asked to avoid non-essential travel for 14 days.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump floated the possibility of a "quarantine" for the three states. But the federal government opted for a travel advisory.

"This is not a lockdown," Cuomo said Sunday. "It is a travel advisory to be implemented by the states. In essence, it's nothing that we haven't been doing. Non-essential people should stay at home, so it's totally consistent with everything we're doing and I support what the president did because it affirms what we've been doing."