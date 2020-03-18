Cuomo orders NY bowling alleys, malls to close due to coronavirus pandemic

New York and three other states are ordering the temporary closure of amusement parks, bowling alleys and shopping malls due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The facilities will be required to close by 8 p.m. Thursday, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office. While the indoor portions of shopping malls will be closed, stores that have their own entrances may remain open.

The directive is the latest effort by a coalition that includes Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Connecticut, New Jersey and New York agreed on Monday to limit crowds for social gatherings to no more than 50 people, close casinos, gyms and movie teachers, and limit bars and restaurants to carryout and delivery services.

Pennsylvania joined the coalition on Wednesday.

"We are doing everything we can as states to reduce density and contain the spread of the virus," Cuomo said. "It is critical that we remain on the same page as our neighboring states, and so far we are the only region in the country partnering to create uniform, regional density reduction policies that prevent 'state shopping.' We will continue working together to update our regulations and guidance as the situation evolves while keeping a consistent standard across the region."