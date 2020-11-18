Cuomo predicts 'tremendous' COVID-19 spike after Thanksgiving

Cuomo acknowledged that it would be a difficult decision to alter holiday plans. He summarized conversations with members of his family about Thanksgiving. He said he told his mother, "We can't get together."

"It's going to happen because it's human behavior," he said. "I hear it with my own family. I get it. I understand it. It's wrong. My advice on Thanksgiving: Don't be a turkey. You don't want to be the turkey on Thanksgiving."

He also addressed comments made by some New York county sheriffs who said they will not enforce the 10-person limit on private gatherings. Last week, Cuomo issued an executive order limiting gatherings at private residences to no more than 10 people.

There have been questions about how that mandate would be enforced and the penalties hosts would face if they had a large gathering. But Cuomo criticized the sheriffs who are openly opposing his executive order.

"There's a law and you have to enforce the law," he said, "or don't call yourself a law enforcement officer."

• There were 154,434 test results reported in New York on Tuesday. The statewide positivity rate is 3.4% and the seven-day average is 2.9%.