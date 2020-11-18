Cuomo predicts 'tremendous' COVID-19 spike after Thanksgiving

As the number of COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate rise across New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo predicts that the situation will get worse after Thanksgiving.
At a briefing Wednesday, Cuomo urged New Yorkers to avoid large gatherings for the upcoming holiday. He noted that there was a surge in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving in Canada.
"Your family sounds safe, right? Your home sounds safe. Your dining room table at Thanksgiving sounds safe. 'This is a safe environment. I'll be safe.' No, you won't be safe," Cuomo said. "It's an illusion."
While Cuomo said it's his opinion and not based on guidance from the state health commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker, or scientific data, health officials have warned against large gatherings for Thanksgiving. Those concerns stem from the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, many of which have been linked to social gatherings.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offered "considerations" for Thanksgiving which includes limiting gatherings to household members. The risk of spreading the virus increases if more people, especially those from outside of a household, attend gatherings.
Cuomo acknowledged that it would be a difficult decision to alter holiday plans. He summarized conversations with members of his family about Thanksgiving. He said he told his mother, "We can't get together."
"It's going to happen because it's human behavior," he said. "I hear it with my own family. I get it. I understand it. It's wrong. My advice on Thanksgiving: Don't be a turkey. You don't want to be the turkey on Thanksgiving."
He also addressed comments made by some New York county sheriffs who said they will not enforce the 10-person limit on private gatherings. Last week, Cuomo issued an executive order limiting gatherings at private residences to no more than 10 people.
There have been questions about how that mandate would be enforced and the penalties hosts would face if they had a large gathering. But Cuomo criticized the sheriffs who are openly opposing his executive order.
"There's a law and you have to enforce the law," he said, "or don't call yourself a law enforcement officer."
In other news:
• There were 154,434 test results reported in New York on Tuesday. The statewide positivity rate is 3.4% and the seven-day average is 2.9%.
Total hospitalizations increased by 78 to 2,202, and the number of patients in intensive care units rose to 423, up 15 in one day. There are 192 patients who are intubated.
• The worst positivity rates in New York are in the Buffalo area, where the western New York region has a 5.1% positivity rate.
Some localities in western New York are approaching 10% positivity rates, including Hamburg (9.78%) and Lancaster (9.42%) in Erie County.
Several towns and the city of Buffalo in Erie County will now be in an orange zone, which means that those areas will face new COVID-19 restrictions.
