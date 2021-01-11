Cuomo proposes changes to NY absentee ballot counting, early voting

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is eyeing election reforms in his State of the State agenda, including changes that would allow for absentee ballots to be opened and counted on election nights.
There are four proposals that Cuomo supports, including the passage of a resolution to amend the state constitution and allow for no-excuse absentee voting. The resolution must pass two consecutive legislatures. It was first passed in 2019. If the resolution passes, the constitutional amendment must be approved by voters.
Cuomo also wants to allow more time for voters to request absentee ballots. State law prohibits voters from requesting ballots more than 30 days before an election. Under the governor's plan, voters could request a ballot as early as 45 days before Election Day.
The election reform agenda includes extending early voting times on weekends to 9 p.m. and requiring early voting centers to stay open late at least three days during the week.
But arguably the most important proposal is the change to the absentee ballot counting process. The current process prevents election boards from opening absentee ballots until after Election Day. After the general election in November, some counties waited at least a week before they opened the absentees. Because of the volume of ballots, some races weren't decided until weeks after Election Day.
In central New York, the 50th Senate District race wasn't decided until early December. A COVID-19 outbreak was partly to blame. But there was also a complicated absentee count because of challenges made by attorneys.
Cuomo says he will introduce legislation that would require county election boards to process absentee ballots as they are received, according to a news release from his office. The ballots would be counted and the results would be reported on election night.
"While we have already made some progress in modernizing New York's election system, there is much left to do and this historic package of election reforms will be critical in strengthening how elections are run and ensuring all New Yorkers are able to exercise this fundamental right," Cuomo said.
Dustin Czarny, an Onondaga County elections commissioner, supports Cuomo's proposals. He agrees that the absentee ballot counting process needs to be reformed because "we can't be the last state that counts absentee ballots."
But there are a couple of problems, according to Czarny. One is a constitutional issue. The other is the state allows absentee voters to cast a ballot on Election Day. This gives voters the option of casting an in-person ballot, which would mean their absentee ballot is tossed out.
If absentees are opened and counted on Election Day, then those voters wouldn't be able to cast an in-person vote.
Czarny said he supports a Senate bill proposed by state Sen. Michael Gianaris which he considers a "hybrid model." It would allow voters who initially returned an absentee ballot to cast an in-person vote during the early voting period. The in-person vote would replace their absentee ballot. After early voting ends on the Sunday before Election Day, the county election boards would begin to count absentee ballots.
"I think it's starting a good discussion," Czarny said of the bill, which was approved by the Senate on Monday. "There's still gotta be a lot of discussion about how boards implement it." He added that more funding would be needed to hire inspectors and temporary workers during election season.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.