Cuomo proposes changes to NY absentee ballot counting, early voting

In central New York, the 50th Senate District race wasn't decided until early December. A COVID-19 outbreak was partly to blame. But there was also a complicated absentee count because of challenges made by attorneys.

Cuomo says he will introduce legislation that would require county election boards to process absentee ballots as they are received, according to a news release from his office. The ballots would be counted and the results would be reported on election night.

"While we have already made some progress in modernizing New York's election system, there is much left to do and this historic package of election reforms will be critical in strengthening how elections are run and ensuring all New Yorkers are able to exercise this fundamental right," Cuomo said.

Dustin Czarny, an Onondaga County elections commissioner, supports Cuomo's proposals. He agrees that the absentee ballot counting process needs to be reformed because "we can't be the last state that counts absentee ballots."

But there are a couple of problems, according to Czarny. One is a constitutional issue. The other is the state allows absentee voters to cast a ballot on Election Day. This gives voters the option of casting an in-person ballot, which would mean their absentee ballot is tossed out.