Cuomo proposes extending NY State Fair to 18 days
Cuomo proposes extending NY State Fair to 18 days

Swinging on the midway at the New York State Fair in Geddes. 

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's 2020-21 executive budget proposal includes a plan to extend the New York State Fair by five days, making it an 18-day event. 

According to the budget briefing book, Cuomo's plan would set aside $4.9 million to extend the fair from 13 to 18 days. This would add an additional weekend and there would be new programming, including a motor show in the Expo Center and sensory-friendly days. 

If the proposal is advanced, this would be the second time in four years more days have been added to the fair. In 2017, the fair expanded from 12 to 13 days

This story will be updated

