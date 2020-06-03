Cuomo: Restaurants in seven NY regions, including CNY, can open outdoor dining areas

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Several New York restaurants that have been limited to delivery or takeout service for more than two months can open outdoor dining areas, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

Restaurants that are in seven regions that are in the second phase of the reopening process will be allowed to open for outdoor dining beginning Thursday. The eligible regions include central New York, which is comprised of Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties.

The state issued guidance for outdoor dining. Restaurants must keep outdoor tables six feet apart, which is in accordance with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Customers must wear face coverings when they aren't seated, and restaurant servers and staff must wear face coverings.

Cuomo made the announcement two hours after his daily briefing. He revealed that COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths continue to trend downward.

"We are continuously evaluating activities that can be safely reopened, and today we are adding outdoor seating at restaurants to phase two," Cuomo said.