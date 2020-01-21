Cuomo's budget plan includes more aid for Cayuga County-area schools

Nine school districts in the Cayuga County area would get more state aid if Gov. Andrew Cuomo's 2020-21 budget proposal is adopted.

Jordan-Elbridge and Weedsport would each receive a 5.43% increase in state funding, according to school aid runs released by the state Division of Budget. Aid for the Cato-Meridian and Union Springs districts would increase by more than 4%. Moravia would get 3.8% more in aid.

State aid for Auburn, the largest of the nine districts in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES system, would increase by 2.45%. Southern Cayuga would get a 2.06% bump in aid. Skaneateles' share of state funding would rise by 1.66%.

The district with the lowest proposed aid hike is Port Byron, which would receive 0.92% more in funding.

Cuomo proposed an $826 million school aid increase in the 2020-21 fiscal year. That's well short of what several education groups wanted.

The New York State Educational Conference Board, which is comprised of the New York State School Boards Association, New York State United Teachers and four other organizations, wants a $2.1 billion aid hike.

Andy Pallotta, president of New York State United Teachers, panned Cuomo's aid proposal.