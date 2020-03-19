Cuomo's message to young people: You can get coronavirus

After a CBS News video of spring breakers gained attention, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reminded young people that they can contract the novel coronavirus — and it could have devastating consequences for others around them.
At his daily coronavirus briefing Thursday, Cuomo addressed the photos and videos that have been shown of spring breakers partying on Florida beaches despite nationwide calls for social distancing and avoiding mass gatherings due to the outbreak.
State and local officials in Florida are taking action to close bars and beaches to the public.
Cuomo, who was joined by his daughter, Michaela, at the press conference, criticized the spring break crowd for putting themselves and others at risk of infection.
"This is so unintelligent and reckless I can't even begin to express it," he said.
Most people who contract the coronavirus, a respiratory illness, will experience mild symptoms. The symptoms include a cough, fever and shortness of breath. But seniors, people with chronic health conditions and those with compromised immune systems are at risk of serious illness.
One concern is that young people who contract COVID-19 may have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, but they could fuel the spread of the disease by passing it to close contacts, including older family members or relatives with underlying health problems.
Young people could be at risk of serious illness, too. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday released data showing that 38% of people hospitalized due to the coronavirus were under 55.
Cuomo repeated a favorite line — with Michaela's help — that he used when advising his daughters. "Risk, reward," he said. He noted that Michaela planned to travel over spring break, but "made the right decision" and didn't go.
It's a myth, Cuomo continued, that young people don't get the coronavirus.
"Young people do get it and young people can transfer it and you can wind up infecting someone, and possibly killing someone, if you're exposed to it," Cuomo said.
