Cuomo says decision coming on reopening NY casinos

After being closed for more than five months, New York casinos will soon learn whether they will be allowed to reopen.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters Sunday there will be an announcement this week about the reopening plans for casinos. The decision will impact the state's four commercial casinos, including del Lago Resort & Casino in Seneca County, and 11 racinos.

The gaming facilities have been closed since March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While other businesses have been allowed to reopen after the statewide shutdown, casinos are among the few that are still awaiting guidance on when they can resume operations.

Cuomo outlined the concerns with casinos, including the congregate nature of the facilities, the air filtration systems and how they would enforce social distancing. But he also acknowledged the frustration of casino employees who have been calling on the governor to allow them to return to work.

"I understand their point. I understand the economic reality," Cuomo said. "I understand the feeling that you see other things, other places opening up but you still can't get back to work."