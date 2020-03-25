Cuomo says $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill 'terrible' for New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo doesn't believe New York, specifically the state government, is getting its fair share in a $2 trillion federal stimulus package to address the economic and health crises caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

At his daily briefing Wednesday, Cuomo called the agreement between Senate Democrats — led by New York U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer — and the White House "terrible" for the state. He said the state government would get $3.8 billion, which is much less than the state's projected revenue decline of up to $15 billion.

"This response to this virus has probably already cost us $1 billion," Cuomo said. "It will probably cost us several billion dollars when we're done. New York City only gets $1.3 billion from this package. That is a drop in the bucket as to need."

Cuomo added that he had conversations with the state's congressional delegation and told them the stimulus bill "doesn't do it."

Schumer, in a news release and on a call with reporters, detailed more than $40 billion in funding that New York will receive if Congress approves the measure. He said it could rise to more than $100 billion with the loan programs for large and small businesses.