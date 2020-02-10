Cuomo sets special election April 28 to fill NY Senate seat vacated by Antonacci

Republicans haven't decided whether they will field a candidate in the special election. The GOP committees in Cayuga and Onondaga counties endorsed Angela Renna for the 50th district seat, but that designation was for the November election.

Onondaga County Republican Chairman Tom Dadey told The Citizen in January that the party is focused on winning in November, not the special election. Dadey said at the time that Democrats would have an "unfair advantage" because the special election would be held on the same day as the presidential primary.

Democrats have a competitive primary for the presidential nomination. Republicans are backing President Donald Trump for a second term and he won't face any serious opposition in the GOP primary.

Cuomo on Monday also called special elections on April 28 to fill four other seats, including the 27th Congressional District seat in western New York. That seat has been vacant since former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins resigned last fall after pleading guilty to federal insider trading charges.

There will be special elections to fill vacant state Assembly seats in Queens, the Rochester area and Suffolk County.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1