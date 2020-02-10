Cuomo sets special election April 28 to fill NY Senate seat vacated by Antonacci

A special election will be held to fill the vacant state Senate seat in central New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.
Cuomo issued a proclamation setting April 28 as the date for the special election in the 50th Senate District, which includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. The seat has been open since Jan. 1 after the resignation of former state Sen. Bob Antonacci, who was elected to serve as a state Supreme Court judge.
The special election will occur on the same day as the New York Democratic presidential primary. There will be a nine-day early voting period, running from April 18 through April 26, prior to the primary and special election day.
Democrats have already designated John Mannion, an Advanced Placement biology teacher at West Genesee High School in Camillus, to run in the special election. Mannion, D-Westvale, was the party's candidate in 2018. He narrowly lost to Antonacci in the 50th district race.
Mannion already has the support of several labor groups. He announced on Monday that he has been endorsed by AFSCME Council 66.
Republicans haven't decided whether they will field a candidate in the special election. The GOP committees in Cayuga and Onondaga counties endorsed Angela Renna for the 50th district seat, but that designation was for the November election.
Onondaga County Republican Chairman Tom Dadey told The Citizen in January that the party is focused on winning in November, not the special election. Dadey said at the time that Democrats would have an "unfair advantage" because the special election would be held on the same day as the presidential primary.
Democrats have a competitive primary for the presidential nomination. Republicans are backing President Donald Trump for a second term and he won't face any serious opposition in the GOP primary.
Cuomo on Monday also called special elections on April 28 to fill four other seats, including the 27th Congressional District seat in western New York. That seat has been vacant since former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins resigned last fall after pleading guilty to federal insider trading charges.
There will be special elections to fill vacant state Assembly seats in Queens, the Rochester area and Suffolk County.
