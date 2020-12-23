Cuomo signs facial recognition, voter registration bills

ALBANY — New York is set to launch automatic voter registration and prohibit the use of facial recognition in schools under bills the governor signed Tuesday.

Lawmakers who have largely met virtually this year passed those bills this summer.

Several bills that lawmakers have passed are still in limbo — including a bill to end driver's license suspensions for unpaid fines and fees.

Cuomo has 10 days to sign or veto bills — but the clock only starts ticking once the legislation hits his desk. It's unclear what took these bills so long to reach him; but his office and legislative leaders often negotiate on the timing and potential changes to the bills.

New York has different rules for bills that arrive on Cuomo's desk in the last 10 days of the year: Cuomo gets 30 days to act on such a bill, which dies if he doesn't take action.

AUTOMATIC VOTER REGISTRATION

New York will start automatically registering eligible voters who interact with the state Department of Motor Vehicles starting in 2023. The law will apply to public assistance agencies by 2024 and the State University of New York by 2025.