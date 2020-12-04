Cuomo signs law banning plastic foam food packaging

The PFAS chemicals used in making substances like Teflon or firefighting foam are long-chain varieties, meaning there are more carbon atoms linking fluorines that make up the compound. Food packaging PFASs are short-chain with fewer carbon atoms, but researchers still believe they have toxic properties.

With passage of the bill, New York joins Maine and Washington in banning PFAS from food containers.

Environmentalists cheered the decision.

"Today New York continued down the path of ridding cancer-causing PFAS chemicals from our environment by banning PFAS in food packaging,” said Kate Kurera, deputy director of the Environmental Advocates of New York. “It is shocking just how pervasive these chemicals are and they have absolutely no place near the food we consume.”

“These chemicals have already polluted the drinking water serving millions of New Yorkers, and there is no evidence that any level of exposure is safe for public health,” said Liz Moran, environmental policy director for New York Public Interest Research Group.

The bill signing comes on the heels of another PFAS decision in which Cuomo approved legislation to essentially ban the incineration of firefighting foam that contains the chemical.

In that bill, the governor approved a bill banning the burning of Aqueous Film Forming Foam used in firefighting, which contains PFAS chemicals. Only one location in New York had been doing that, the Norlite aggregate plant in Cohoes. They have previously burned AFFF in their kilns when they had a contract with the federal Department of Defense, as well as fire departments across the Northeast to dispose of the substance.

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0