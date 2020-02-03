Cuomo signs NY limo safety bills in response to fatal 2018 crash that killed 20 people

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday signed a package of 10 limousine safety bills that were introduced after a crash killed 20 people in upstate New York.
The bills approved by Cuomo include a seatbelt requirement for limousines. Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, there must be two seatbelts in the front seat of a new stretch limousine and a seatbelt for each passenger the vehicle can hold. Stretch limousines already on the road must have seatbelts by Jan. 1, 2023.
The legislative package also includes a seatbelt requirement in for-hire vehicles, including taxis.
Operators of limousines carrying at least nine passengers will be required to have a commercial driver's license. Drivers would face harsher penalties for making illegal U-turns. If there is at least one passenger in the limousine and the driver makes an illegal U-turn, they could be fined between $750 and $1,000 or a sentence of up to 180 days in jail.
The bills also mandate that stretch limousines use GPS technology, the state Department of Motor Vehicles and Transportation maintain a hotline to report safety issues with limousines and for the DMV to validate licenses of drivers employed by stretch limousine companies.
Cuomo also signed legislation requiring drug and alcohol testing for limousine drivers and creates a stretch limousine passenger task force to "conduct a comprehensive review of matters influencing the safety, adequacy, efficiency and reliability of stretch limousine transportation."
"These far-reaching reforms deliver much-needed protections that will help keep dangerous vehicles off our roadways, crack down on businesses that do not prioritize safety and will give New Yorkers peace of mind when they enter a limo in this state," Cuomo said in a statement.
The state Legislature approved the 10 bills last month. The legislation is in response to a fatal limousine crash in October 2018 in Schoharie County. A stretch limousine crashed in Schoharie, killing 20 people in the vehicle. After the wreck, an investigation found the vehicle failed safety inspections and the driver lacked the necessary certification to operate a vehicle carrying so many passengers.
Nauman Hussain, who operated the company that rented the limousine, has been charged with 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter.
The crash in Schoharie wasn't the only fatal limousine incident in New York. A limousine crash on Long Island in 2015 killed four passengers.
State Sen. Tim Kennedy, who chairs the Senate Transportation Committee, said the victims' families "were instrumental in the pursuit of these reforms."
"By passing this comprehensive package of legislation, the Senate and Assembly are strengthening standards across New York state, and changing the way the industry is regulated to ensure passenger safety is prioritized," Kennedy added.
