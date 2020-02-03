Cuomo signs NY limo safety bills in response to fatal 2018 crash that killed 20 people

"These far-reaching reforms deliver much-needed protections that will help keep dangerous vehicles off our roadways, crack down on businesses that do not prioritize safety and will give New Yorkers peace of mind when they enter a limo in this state," Cuomo said in a statement.

The state Legislature approved the 10 bills last month. The legislation is in response to a fatal limousine crash in October 2018 in Schoharie County. A stretch limousine crashed in Schoharie, killing 20 people in the vehicle. After the wreck, an investigation found the vehicle failed safety inspections and the driver lacked the necessary certification to operate a vehicle carrying so many passengers.

Nauman Hussain, who operated the company that rented the limousine, has been charged with 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter.

The crash in Schoharie wasn't the only fatal limousine incident in New York. A limousine crash on Long Island in 2015 killed four passengers.

State Sen. Tim Kennedy, who chairs the Senate Transportation Committee, said the victims' families "were instrumental in the pursuit of these reforms."

"By passing this comprehensive package of legislation, the Senate and Assembly are strengthening standards across New York state, and changing the way the industry is regulated to ensure passenger safety is prioritized," Kennedy added.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0