Cuomo: Small percentage of older NY prison inmates test positive for COVID-19

Hours later, Cuomo released the results of the tests.

Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa said that the tests found "there had been no outbreak" in New York state prisons. That was a concern, as Cuomo explained, because prisons have congregate populations.

According to the new data on DOCCS' website, 601 inmates and 1,307 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. While facility-level data isn't available for employees, the latest report shows that there have been 103 positive cases in Fishkill Correctional Facility — the most of any state prison. Green Haven Correctional Facility had the second-highest case total with 72.

There has been at least one positive case in 27 of the 52 correctional facilities operated by DOCCS.

Cuomo recalled watching national news networks and seeing reports of outbreaks at other prisons across the country. Just this week, there have been outbreaks reported at jails and prisons in California, Colorado and Texas.

"In some ways, it's worse than any other congregate facility because people are really on top of one another," Cuomo said. "You've had prisons that have had serious outbreaks and that's when we decided to go test everybody."

