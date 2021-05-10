Cuomo: SUNY students must get COVID-19 vaccine for in-person classes this fall

SUNY has been offering COVID vaccines to students before they return home after the end of the spring semester. That effort was affected by the pause of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was being used because it wouldn't require students to return for a second. (The other two COVID vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer, are administered in two doses.) The use of the J&J vaccine has resumed.

Malatras announced on Friday that SUNY vaccination sites have administered more than 1.5 million vaccine doses. Facilities on 35 SUNY campuses are being used as mass vaccination centers.

While the new mandate affects public college students, Cuomo also views it as a way to overcome vaccination hurdles with a group he describes as "the youthful." These are younger New Yorkers who, until early April, weren't eligible for the vaccine.

The vaccination rates among the 16-25 age group are lower compared to older residents. The age group with the best vaccination is 65-74, at 73.6%. But the youngest group of eligible New Yorkers, which includes college-aged people, have a 24.7% vaccination rate.

Since SUNY students are required to be vaccinated for in-person classes, Cuomo doesn't think they should wait to get their shots.

"If you have to get it by September, you may as well get it now," he said.

