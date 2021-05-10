Cuomo: SUNY students must get COVID-19 vaccine for in-person classes this fall

Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to require COVID-19 vaccinations for New York public college students, but the vaccines must be fully approved by federal regulators before the state can issue that mandate.
Cuomo announced Monday that the State University of New York and the City University of New York will require COVID-19 vaccinations for in-person students this fall. He is urging private schools to mandate vaccinations for students attending in-person classes.
Some private colleges and universities have already said they will require COVID-19 vaccines for returning students. Cornell and Syracuse universities are among the schools that will mandate COVID vaccinations for students this fall.
But until Monday, SUNY hadn't announced whether there would be a similar requirement for its students. SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras previously said that they were taking a voluntary approach to vaccinations.
"Let's make a global statement," Cuomo said at his briefing Monday. "You cannot go back to school in-person, in September, unless you have a vaccine. That would be a major motivation for people to get the vaccine."
Cuomo later said that the state can't require public college students to get vaccinated until the Food and Drug Administration fully authorizes the COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccines — Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer — have been approved for emergency use, but haven't received full authorization. It's expected that Pfizer will be the first to seek full FDA approval of its vaccine.
SUNY has been offering COVID vaccines to students before they return home after the end of the spring semester. That effort was affected by the pause of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was being used because it wouldn't require students to return for a second. (The other two COVID vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer, are administered in two doses.) The use of the J&J vaccine has resumed.
Malatras announced on Friday that SUNY vaccination sites have administered more than 1.5 million vaccine doses. Facilities on 35 SUNY campuses are being used as mass vaccination centers.
While the new mandate affects public college students, Cuomo also views it as a way to overcome vaccination hurdles with a group he describes as "the youthful." These are younger New Yorkers who, until early April, weren't eligible for the vaccine.
The vaccination rates among the 16-25 age group are lower compared to older residents. The age group with the best vaccination is 65-74, at 73.6%. But the youngest group of eligible New Yorkers, which includes college-aged people, have a 24.7% vaccination rate.
Since SUNY students are required to be vaccinated for in-person classes, Cuomo doesn't think they should wait to get their shots.
"If you have to get it by September, you may as well get it now," he said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.