Cuomo tested for COVID-19 during briefing, NY reaches 40K testing goal (video)

"This is a very big advantage for us," Cuomo said. "Testing was originally used to control the virus. Now, testing is going to monitor the virus."

Diagnostic testing is one of the seven metrics regions needed to meet to begin the phased reopening after the statewide shutdown order expired Friday. Five regions — central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country and Southern Tier — met the metrics and started the reopening process last week.

The testing metric requires regions to conduct at least 30 tests for every 1,000 residents in a month. The state is calculating the testing capacity based on a seven-day average.

During the worst of the pandemic in New York, tests were in short supply. That's no longer the case. There are more than 700 testing locations in New York — a full list of the sites is available at coronavirus.health.ny.gov — and Cuomo announced that the state is partnering with CVS, a retail pharmacy chain, to offer COVID-19 testing at more than 60 pharmacies in New York.

However, Cuomo says there is a new problem: While capacity has increased, demand has decreased. There are drive-thru testing locations that can administer 15,000 tests per day. But these sites are only performing about 5,000 tests daily, well below their capacity.