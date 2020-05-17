Cuomo tested for COVID-19 during briefing, NY reaches 40K testing goal (video)

As New York expands eligibility for COVID-19 testing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo wanted to demonstrate how easy it is to be tested.
During his briefing Sunday, Cuomo was tested for COVID-19. Dr. Elizabeth Dufort, the medical director of the state Department of Health's Division of Epidemiology, administered the test. Dufort wore personal protective equipment to collect the specimen. The test lasted a few seconds.
Cuomo will receive the results by Monday.
"That is the whole test," he said. "I'm not in pain. I'm not in discomfort ... There is no reason why you should not get the test."
New York's testing capacity has increased to more than 40,000 tests per day. More than two months ago, the state's goal was 1,000 tests per day. That evolved as the COVID-19 outbreak worsened and more tests were needed.
The state received federal approval to use more labs, including private labs, to process tests. By mid-April, the state averaged 20,000 tests daily. Cuomo met with President Donald Trump to get federal support for reaching 40,000 tests per day.
Since early March, 1,413,396 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19 — more than 7% of the state's population. By comparison, Washington has tested 3.5% of its population and California has tested 2.9% of its residents.
"This is a very big advantage for us," Cuomo said. "Testing was originally used to control the virus. Now, testing is going to monitor the virus."
Diagnostic testing is one of the seven metrics regions needed to meet to begin the phased reopening after the statewide shutdown order expired Friday. Five regions — central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country and Southern Tier — met the metrics and started the reopening process last week.
The testing metric requires regions to conduct at least 30 tests for every 1,000 residents in a month. The state is calculating the testing capacity based on a seven-day average.
During the worst of the pandemic in New York, tests were in short supply. That's no longer the case. There are more than 700 testing locations in New York — a full list of the sites is available at coronavirus.health.ny.gov — and Cuomo announced that the state is partnering with CVS, a retail pharmacy chain, to offer COVID-19 testing at more than 60 pharmacies in New York.
However, Cuomo says there is a new problem: While capacity has increased, demand has decreased. There are drive-thru testing locations that can administer 15,000 tests per day. But these sites are only performing about 5,000 tests daily, well below their capacity.
To address the shift in demand, the state is expanding eligibility for COVID-19 testing. Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 — a fever, cough, shortness of breath — can be tested for the disease. Anyone who had contact with a confirmed case can be tested.
Individuals in mandatory or precautionary quarantine may be tested for COVID-19. Essential workers who have direct contact with the public, along with first responders, heath care workers and nursing home staff, are eligible for testing.
The expanded list also includes anyone who returns to work during phase one of the reopening process.
"It's a tremendously large universe of people who can get tested," Cuomo said. He added, "It is a fast and easy thing to do."
In other news:
• The COVID-19 death toll in New York increased to 22,619, with 139 more deaths on Saturday. The deaths included 106 hospitalized patients and 33 nursing home residents.
The death toll continues to rise even though the number of total hospitalizations has declined and the number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to 374 on Saturday. It's the lowest number of hospitalizations since the state started tracking the data in late March.
• Cuomo urged those in need of mental health services to use state resources that are available during the pandemic.
The state set up an emotional support hotline that is staffed by mental health professionals who volunteered their services. The phone number is 1-844-863-9314. Mental health resources are also available at headspace.com/ny.
"Don't underestimate the trauma that this has created for people," said Cuomo, who said the experience has been "incredibly anxiety-producing."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.