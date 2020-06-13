Cuomo to NY police agencies: Work with community to modernize or lose funding

New York law enforcement agencies face an ultimatum: Either work with the community to update policing protocols or risk losing state funding in 2021.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday signed an executive order requiring local police agencies to develop the plans by April 2021. In the development phase, police departments must have an open process to discuss policing programs and strategies. Once the plan is drafted, there will be a public comment period and it must be approved by the local government.
If the plan isn't adopted by local leaders, the police department may lose state funding.
The order, along with police reform legislation signed by Cuomo, is in response to the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and the scourge of police brutality. There have been calls to "defund the police" — a demand that federal, state and local governments shift funds away from police departments to support other services.
Cuomo's order appears to be a compromise. While he hasn't endorsed defunding or abolishing police departments, he does believe the agencies need to be modernized.
"Bring the community to the table, have the conversation and come up with a redesigned police force for the year 2020," Cuomo said at his briefing Saturday. "Come up with the reforms you actually want in specifics and remake your police force."
In Cayuga County, the governor's executive order received a mixed reaction from top law enforcement officials.
Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler didn't comment on the specifics of the order, but he said his department "has been transformative in the last four years to become an agency that is transparent and receptive to the needs of our community members so that we have excellent relationships with all of our citizens."
"We understand that this is not an immediate process and there is work to be done," he continued, "but it is my belief that we are ahead of the curve with any requirements placed on our agency by the state. We welcome the opportunity to become the best that we can in regards to the professional service that we provide our community."
In an email to The Citizen, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck included his department's mission statement. The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office's mission, it states, is "to secure and maintain a safe community and enhance the quality of life of all citizens by providing responsive, caring, unbiased and professional law enforcement, custody, correctional, security and civil enforcement services. The sheriff's office is committed to utilizing community partnerships to accomplish this mission and to maintain the truth and respect of those we serve."
Schenck said it's his responsibility to reinvent the sheriff's office if Cayuga County residents want to pursue changes. But he criticized Cuomo's order and for not allowing law enforcement agencies to be involved in discussions about improving the criminal justice system.
"The people of Cayuga County, in partnership with their local sheriff and law enforcement professionals, should have a voice in determining what policing should look like in our hometown," Schenck wrote. "If our community wants change, then we will work on strategies to do so. If it does not, then the governor should not mandate that we change the way our law enforcement agencies serve the citizens that count on us to maintain and secure a safe community."
There is growing pressure on police departments to adopt reforms after the killing of Floyd. The legislation signed by Cuomo on Friday includes bills to ban the use of chokeholds by law enforcement officers, prohibits false racially motivated 911 calls and designates the state attorney general as an independent prosecutor in police-involved civilian deaths. The new laws also allow for the release of police officers' prior disciplinary records.
But Cuomo acknowledged more needs to be done and is shifting the focus to the relationship between communities and local police agencies.
There have been nationwide protests demanding action to combat police brutality and address systemic racism. Two protests have been held in Auburn. There have been daily demonstrations in Syracuse and other larger cities in New York.
"We don't really have a choice because no police department can function, not in this state, not in this nation, if it doesn't have the trust and respect of the community," Cuomo said. "It does not work either way. If you don't have the trust or the respect, it's not going to work."
