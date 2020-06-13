Cuomo to NY police agencies: Work with community to modernize or lose funding

"The people of Cayuga County, in partnership with their local sheriff and law enforcement professionals, should have a voice in determining what policing should look like in our hometown," Schenck wrote. "If our community wants change, then we will work on strategies to do so. If it does not, then the governor should not mandate that we change the way our law enforcement agencies serve the citizens that count on us to maintain and secure a safe community."

There is growing pressure on police departments to adopt reforms after the killing of Floyd. The legislation signed by Cuomo on Friday includes bills to ban the use of chokeholds by law enforcement officers, prohibits false racially motivated 911 calls and designates the state attorney general as an independent prosecutor in police-involved civilian deaths. The new laws also allow for the release of police officers' prior disciplinary records.

But Cuomo acknowledged more needs to be done and is shifting the focus to the relationship between communities and local police agencies.

There have been nationwide protests demanding action to combat police brutality and address systemic racism. Two protests have been held in Auburn. There have been daily demonstrations in Syracuse and other larger cities in New York.

"We don't really have a choice because no police department can function, not in this state, not in this nation, if it doesn't have the trust and respect of the community," Cuomo said. "It does not work either way. If you don't have the trust or the respect, it's not going to work."

