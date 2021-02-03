Cuomo vetoes broadband study bill

“It is incredibly disappointing that the governor has chosen to turn his back on rural New Yorkers and their continuing struggle for high-speed internet access by failing to enact this important measure,” said Borrello in a statement Monday.

“This pandemic has laid bare the inequities and gaps in broadband access that remain a reality in many upstate regions. Residents and schoolchildren who lack this essential technology are being left behind educationally, economically and socially.”

In response, Cuomo senior adviser Rich Azzopardi said "this self-described fiscal conservative (Borrello) should check his facts." He suggested the bill was pocket vetoed because it involved state spending that wasn't approved during last year's budget.

"The legislation had a $3 million fiscal cost that occurred outside of the budget, thus it wasn't acted upon," Azzopardi said in as statement. "However, we agree with it in concept and will be including a proposal in the budget‎."

Common Sense Media found that 27% of students in the state don’t have internet access — nearly half of those are Black, Latino or Native American.

