Cuomo vetoes broadband study bill

A bill that would have required the state to study and map areas that don’t have high-speed internet is off the table for now, despite the state’s prioritization of broadband for all residents.
The Comprehensive Broadband Connectivity Act, which passed both houses of the state legislature last summer, was “pocket vetoed” by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, meaning the bill won't become law because he didn’t sign it in the 30 days following the end of the year.
The legislation would have required the Public Service Commission to study the availability, affordability and reliability of high-speed internet in all areas of the state and provide a report and detailed map within one year.
The measure was meant to address longstanding complaints over broadband availability mapping by the Federal Communications Commission. The FCC maps rely on census data to determine which neighborhoods have broadband access, but they often inaccurately portray how many households in an area have broadband coverage already, making them unreliable guides for future internet expansion projects.
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Hanover, Chautauqua County, a co-sponsor of the bill, argued that Cuomo’s veto, in addition to complaints from internet service providers about heavy state fees on their buildouts, means the state is actually widening the digital divide, not closing it.
“It is incredibly disappointing that the governor has chosen to turn his back on rural New Yorkers and their continuing struggle for high-speed internet access by failing to enact this important measure,” said Borrello in a statement Monday.
“This pandemic has laid bare the inequities and gaps in broadband access that remain a reality in many upstate regions. Residents and schoolchildren who lack this essential technology are being left behind educationally, economically and socially.”
In response, Cuomo senior adviser Rich Azzopardi said "this self-described fiscal conservative (Borrello) should check his facts." He suggested the bill was pocket vetoed because it involved state spending that wasn't approved during last year's budget.
"The legislation had a $3 million fiscal cost that occurred outside of the budget, thus it wasn't acted upon," Azzopardi said in as statement. "However, we agree with it in concept and will be including a proposal in the budget."
Common Sense Media found that 27% of students in the state don’t have internet access — nearly half of those are Black, Latino or Native American.
Urban districts and broadband:1 out of 5 NY metro households have no high-speed internet. What does that mean for remote learning?
Future Ready Schools, a network of nonprofits and research groups, found that 38% of all New York households earning $25,000 or less have no high-speed home internet connection, according to an analysis of 2018 Census data.
The pocket veto makes no sense when many New Yorkers continue to struggle without access to affordable high-speed internet service, said Beth Finkel, AARP's New York State Director.
“The Comprehensive Broadband Connectivity Act would have provided data on the barriers and disparities that exist in service availability and affordability, helping the state connect more New Yorkers to jobs, education, health care and loved ones," Finkel said in a statement Monday.
“Accurate data and mapping will be critical companions to the governor’s recent budget proposals to make existing high-speed internet service more affordable for low-income New Yorkers."
The legislature could still help expand high-speed internet access in rural communities by reducing the cost burden on service providers for broadband expansion projects, said State Sen. Pamela Helming, R-Canandaigua, Ontario County. Helming is sponsoring a senate bill, currently in committee, that would repeal provisions of the highway law and the transportation corporations law that allow for a tax on fiber optic cable.
“(Expanding broadband) is especially important now, when more people are relying on high-speed internet access for remote work and school," she said.
New York spent most of the last five years extending broadband internet across the state, to the tune of around $500 million in state funding for internet service providers to build out their networks.