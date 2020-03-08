Cuomo wants CDC approval for more testing as NY coronavirus cases top 100

There are 12 cases in New York City, five in Nassau County, two in Rockland County, two in Saratoga County and one each in Suffolk and Ulster counties.

"We are trying to contain the spread of the virus," Cuomo said. "How do you contain the spread of the virus? By testing as many people as you can. Find the positives and then isolate the positive people."

On Saturday, Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York. The action will allow the state to expedite the purchase of supplies to respond to the outbreak and provide assistance to local health departments.

Cuomo is concerned about vulnerable populations, such as seniors and people with underlying medical conditions, contracting the virus. In Washington, at least seven nursing home residents died after catching COVID-19.

To help prevent the spread of the virus, the governor urged employers to have a "liberal sick leave policy" for workers, stagger employees' shifts, ask nonessential employees to stay home and allow workers to telecommute.

Cuomo hopes to avoid a scenario in which the state would need to take "drastic measures." He mentioned what's happened in China and Italy, where the outbreak has led to widespread quarantines.

There are more than 450 cases of novel coronavirus in the U.S. Nineteen people have died after contracting the illness.

