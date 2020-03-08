Cuomo wants CDC approval for more testing as NY coronavirus cases top 100

With more than 100 novel coronavirus cases in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is urging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to approve the use of private labs for testing.
The state is conducting tests for novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, at its Wadsworth lab. Up to seven private labs, including three in upstate, could be used to expand testing capacity. But the CDC hasn't approved the use of the labs.
Cuomo also wants the CDC to approve automated testing. He visited Northwell Health, which has a 150,000-square-foot laboratory on Long Island. The lab can conduct automated testing — up to 120 samples at a time, the governor said.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker estimated that the state could conduct up to 2,000 tests a day if the CDC authorizes the use of private labs.
"CDC: Wake up," Cuomo said. "Let the states test. Let the private labs test. Let's increase, as quickly as possible, our testing capacity so we can identify the positive people."
As of Sunday morning, tests have confirmed 105 cases of novel coronavirus in New York. The symptoms of the virus include a cough, fever and shortness of breath.
Eighty-two of the 105 people with COVID-19 are in Westchester County. The cases are linked to a New Rochelle attorney who was hospitalized after contracting the virus.
There are 12 cases in New York City, five in Nassau County, two in Rockland County, two in Saratoga County and one each in Suffolk and Ulster counties.
"We are trying to contain the spread of the virus," Cuomo said. "How do you contain the spread of the virus? By testing as many people as you can. Find the positives and then isolate the positive people."
On Saturday, Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York. The action will allow the state to expedite the purchase of supplies to respond to the outbreak and provide assistance to local health departments.
Cuomo is concerned about vulnerable populations, such as seniors and people with underlying medical conditions, contracting the virus. In Washington, at least seven nursing home residents died after catching COVID-19.
To help prevent the spread of the virus, the governor urged employers to have a "liberal sick leave policy" for workers, stagger employees' shifts, ask nonessential employees to stay home and allow workers to telecommute.
Cuomo hopes to avoid a scenario in which the state would need to take "drastic measures." He mentioned what's happened in China and Italy, where the outbreak has led to widespread quarantines.
There are more than 450 cases of novel coronavirus in the U.S. Nineteen people have died after contracting the illness.
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.