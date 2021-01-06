Cuomo wants mobile sports betting in New York

This would mean that mobile sports betting would be spearheaded by the state, not the commercial casinos. Casinos, which were shut down for months during the pandemic, have long sought mobile sports betting to increase revenues.

Cuomo acknowledged that mobile sports betting would allow the casinos to make more money. But he added that "I'm not here to make casinos a lot of money. I'm here to raise funds for the state."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With a state-driven mobile betting platform, the Cuomo administration believes it would generate more revenues for the state government than if the casinos were allowed to expand their sports wagering operations.

In response to critics of New York who say that the state is missing out on billions of dollars in revenue, Rob Mujica, the state's budget director, said that much of the sports wagering revenue isn't being made by the state governments.

Mujica mentioned New Jersey has collected less than $80 million in revenue from mobile sports wagering over a three-year period.

"There are a few states that have done it in a different way, where the state contracts with the private sector who runs the sportsbooks, but the state ends up getting the majority of what is left over after everything is returned to the bettors," he said.