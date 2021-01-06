Cuomo wants mobile sports betting in New York

Nearly three years after a Supreme Court struck down a ban on sports wagering and almost two after New York allowed its four commercial casinos to open sportsbooks, Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to allow mobile sports betting in the state.
But Cuomo's proposal seeks to raise revenue for the state and not benefit the commercial casinos, including del Lago Resort & Casino in Seneca County. Under the plan, the state would issue a request for proposals to operate mobile sports betting. The operator must have a partnership with one of the four casinos.
In New York, that would appear to narrow it down to three options: BetRivers (Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady), FanDuel (Tioga Downs Casino Resort) and DraftKings (del Lago). Resorts World Catskills in Sullivan County has an in-house sportsbook, Sportsbook 360.
New York's four commercial casinos opened sportsbooks in 2019, one year after a Supreme Court ruling that ended a federal prohibition on sports wagering. While in-person bets are permitted, the state does not allow mobile betting.
With a $15 billion state budget deficit, though, Cuomo views mobile sports betting as a way to raise new revenue to close that gap. But he wants to implement mobile sports betting in a different way than other states.
"We want to do sports betting the way the state runs the lottery where the state gets the revenue," Cuomo said at his briefing Wednesday.
This would mean that mobile sports betting would be spearheaded by the state, not the commercial casinos. Casinos, which were shut down for months during the pandemic, have long sought mobile sports betting to increase revenues.
Cuomo acknowledged that mobile sports betting would allow the casinos to make more money. But he added that "I'm not here to make casinos a lot of money. I'm here to raise funds for the state."
With a state-driven mobile betting platform, the Cuomo administration believes it would generate more revenues for the state government than if the casinos were allowed to expand their sports wagering operations.
In response to critics of New York who say that the state is missing out on billions of dollars in revenue, Rob Mujica, the state's budget director, said that much of the sports wagering revenue isn't being made by the state governments.
Mujica mentioned New Jersey has collected less than $80 million in revenue from mobile sports wagering over a three-year period.
"There are a few states that have done it in a different way, where the state contracts with the private sector who runs the sportsbooks, but the state ends up getting the majority of what is left over after everything is returned to the bettors," he said.
According to Mujica, New York could make an estimated $500 million a year if Cuomo's proposal is adopted. If the state merely allowed casinos to offer mobile sports betting, the state would net an estimated $50 million a year.
"For the bettors it's seamless and it's exactly the same," he said. "The only difference is the state gets the money versus others."
While some in the state Legislature have been hesitant to adopt mobile betting, others support the proposal.
State Sen. Joseph Addabbo, who chairs his chamber's Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee, said he's encouraged that Cuomo is embracing mobile sports betting.
"New York will be able to reap the benefits of the economic gains it will create and help the state rebuild after the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to increasing educational funding, addressing illegal activity in the state and assisting those with gaming addictions," Addabbo, D-Queens, said. "I look forward to working with the governor and his office to efficiently implement mobile sports betting for the people of New York."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.