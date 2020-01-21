Cuomo wants to close more NY prisons; corrections officers' union blasts plan

The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, the union representing corrections officers, criticized Cuomo's proposal. Michael Powers, the union's president, claimed that while the inmate population has declined by 39% over a 20-year period, prison violence is at record levels.

Powers cited data from the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, which oversees the state prison system. Inmate-on-inmate and inmate-on-staff assaults were the highest reported by the agency, according to NYSCOPBA.

"At a time when prison violence is at an all-time high, the governor and the legislature should be working with us and our members to find solutions to make our prisons safer," Powers said. "The last thing we need is incarcerated individuals tightly crammed into prisons, creating nothing more than a powder keg of violence."

Cuomo, who outlined his budget proposal Tuesday, will negotiate a final budget with the state Legislature. The artificial deadline is March 31 — the final day of the current fiscal year. The governor and state lawmakers hope to have a spending plan in place when the new fiscal year begins April 1.

