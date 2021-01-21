Cuomo's budget slashes NY school aid for Auburn, two other Cayuga County districts

Most Cayuga County-area districts wouldn't lose aid. State funding for Jordan-Elbridge would increase by more than $1.2 million, a 6.54% hike. Skaneateles would receive $635,575 more in aid, an 8.22% increase.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The increased aid for other districts isn't as generous. Weedsport's state funding level would rise from $11,521,471 to $11,746,784, a 1.95% increase. Cato-Meridian would get $241,660 more in aid, a 1.54% hike.

The increases for Port Byron and Southern Cayuga would be below 1%. Southern Cayuga's state aid would increase from $9,831,669 in 2020-21 to $9,915,948 in the upcoming fiscal year, a 0.85% increase. Port Byron would get 0.13% more in aid.

While New York is facing a budget deficit and Cuomo insists that the federal government must deliver $15 billion in aid to help the state deal with the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, his state school aid proposal has been panned.

In a joint statement, interim state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa and Board of Regents Chancellor Lester Young agree that federal funding is needed. But they believe that aid for schools in Cuomo's proposed budget was disproportionately cut compared to other programs.