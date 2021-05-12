Cuomo's regional economic councils return after pandemic pause

The regional economic development councils are back.
After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 10 councils — central New York's includes Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties — will seek project ideas for more than $750 million in state funding. Empire State Development, the state's lead economic development agency, will provide $150 million in grants and $75 million in tax credits linked to job creation goals. An additional $525 million will be available through various state agencies.
The consolidated funding application for the regional council process opened on May 10. The deadline for applications to be submitted to the councils is July 30. The awards will be announced later this year.
This is the 11th round of the regional economic development councils, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched in 2011. The state has awarded nearly $7 billion to the 10 councils. The funding has supported over 8,300 projects that created or retained more than 240,000 jobs.
Cuomo believes the regional councils are an important part of the state's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've done this before and it's worked tremendously well, but it's more important this year than ever before because the stakes are higher this year than ever before," he said.
Central New York has received the most funding through the regional council competition — $789.8 million to support 801 projects. That total doesn't include $500 million that was awarded through the Upstate Revitalization Initiative in 2015.
Four other regions — Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Mid-Hudson and Long Island — have been awarded over $700 million. The remaining regions (western New York, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Capital Region and New York City) each received more than $600 million.
In the guidebook issued to regional councils, the state asks members to review their strategic plans and "consider how their regional vision and goals have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic." The councils, the guidebook continues, should "update and refresh their strategies to reflect the regional COVID-19 impacts."
"As we enter the 11th round of this initiative and as the state continues to move forward following the devastating effects of the pandemic, we are committed to this bottom-up approach to foster regional partnerships and make strategic investments," said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who chairs the statewide regional economic development councils.
