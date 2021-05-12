Cuomo's regional economic councils return after pandemic pause

The regional economic development councils are back.

After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 10 councils — central New York's includes Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties — will seek project ideas for more than $750 million in state funding. Empire State Development, the state's lead economic development agency, will provide $150 million in grants and $75 million in tax credits linked to job creation goals. An additional $525 million will be available through various state agencies.

The consolidated funding application for the regional council process opened on May 10. The deadline for applications to be submitted to the councils is July 30. The awards will be announced later this year.

This is the 11th round of the regional economic development councils, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched in 2011. The state has awarded nearly $7 billion to the 10 councils. The funding has supported over 8,300 projects that created or retained more than 240,000 jobs.

Cuomo believes the regional councils are an important part of the state's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.