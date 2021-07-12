Cycle the Erie Canal returns after pandemic pause

The 400-mile ride along the Erie Canalway Trail is back after COVID-19 forced it to shift to a virtual event in 2020.

Cycle the Erie Canal returned on Sunday. The tour began in Buffalo and stopped in Medina, Orleans County. It continued Monday to Fairport, a Rochester suburb.

This is the 23rd year for the ride, which is organized by Parks & Trails New York. There are cyclists from 34 states participating in this year's tour.

Parks & Trails New York acknowledged that it was a difficult decision to hold the week-long event. Usually, there are months of planning involved before the ride begins. That wasn't the case this year. And the ever-changing COVID-19 restrictions — Gov. Andrew Cuomo lifted the state emergency in June — presented challenges.

There are COVID protocols in place for Cycle the Erie Canal participants. Riders must be vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before the tour started.

"Cycle the Erie Canal tour is a wonderful way to experience the Erie Canal," said Robin Dropkin, executive director of Parks & Trails New York. "It's fun, healthy, and good for the economy. We have cyclists aged 12 to 88 and they all get to experience what makes the Erie Canal and upstate New York so special."