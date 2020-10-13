Dana Balter and John Katko, on the issues: Addressing national debt and budget deficit

One criticism of the tax law that Balter shared is the claim by supporters, including Katko, that it would pay for itself over time. But economists have concluded that the law won't pay for itself and will add to the debt.

"If we're serious about getting the debt under control, we have to stop doing irresponsible things like giving trillions of dollars away to people who already have trillions of dollars," Balter said. "We need to be talking about reasonable, fair, realistic ways to raise revenues. Fair taxes is it."

She added, "We need to make sure that we are not allowing the party who lied to us about fiscal responsibility and clearly doesn't understand economics to be in charge of where we go from here. It's one of many reasons why I am excited for us to elect Joe Biden this fall and I'm very eager to get to D.C. and get to work."

John Katko

When Katko first campaigned in 2014, he cited concerns about the debt and deficit as reasons why he decided to leave his job as a federal prosecutor and run for Congress.

Six years and three terms later, the national debt and budget gap remain concerns for Katko.