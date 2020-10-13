Dana Balter and John Katko, on the issues: Addressing national debt and budget deficit

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the national debt and federal budget deficit may not be at the top of the list of issues concerning Americans or residents of the 24th Congressional District. But both loom as problems Congress will need to address in the coming years.
The national debt is more than $27 trillion. The federal budget deficit was more than $3 trillion in the 2020 fiscal year, according to an analysis by the Congressional Budget Office.
What will it take for Congress to address the debt and close the sizable budget gap? Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko and Democratic challenger Dana Balter shared their positions with The Citizen.
Dana Balter
Balter, D-Syracuse, believes the federal government must address the rising national debt.
"The path that we're on is not sustainable," she said. "We can't just always be adding to the debt and think that everything is going to be OK. We can't do that."
The solution, according to Balter, starts with raising revenues and a fair tax code. She criticized the 2017 tax law, which Katko, R-Camillus, supported, because it's projected to add nearly $2 trillion to the debt.
Along with the added debt, Balter said the tax law is an example of Republicans' economic policies and how they largely benefit corporations and wealthy Americans.
One criticism of the tax law that Balter shared is the claim by supporters, including Katko, that it would pay for itself over time. But economists have concluded that the law won't pay for itself and will add to the debt.
"If we're serious about getting the debt under control, we have to stop doing irresponsible things like giving trillions of dollars away to people who already have trillions of dollars," Balter said. "We need to be talking about reasonable, fair, realistic ways to raise revenues. Fair taxes is it."
She added, "We need to make sure that we are not allowing the party who lied to us about fiscal responsibility and clearly doesn't understand economics to be in charge of where we go from here. It's one of many reasons why I am excited for us to elect Joe Biden this fall and I'm very eager to get to D.C. and get to work."
John Katko
When Katko first campaigned in 2014, he cited concerns about the debt and deficit as reasons why he decided to leave his job as a federal prosecutor and run for Congress.
Six years and three terms later, the national debt and budget gap remain concerns for Katko.
The increasing budget deficit in the 2020 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, is largely due to the COVID-19 response. Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed a $2.2 trillion relief package, along with other funding measures, to provide aid during the pandemic.
"We really didn't have a choice," he said. "But obviously there's going to be a bill to pay on this and I've actively worked to reduce our nation's budget deficit and believe we have to really work in a bipartisan manner to do it."
Based on his time in Congress, he thinks the biggest hurdle to finally addressing the national debt and budget deficit is politics. The only way to reduce the debt and deficit, according to Katko, is for both parties to work together. He believes that both sides need to avoid demonizing the other's proposals to fix the fiscal problems.
There are measures he cited that he thinks help tackle the debt and deficit in other ways. One is the 21st Century Cures Act, which commits funding to the National Institutes of Health to identify cures for major diseases, such as cancer.
One condition the 21st Century Cures Act is focused on is research for Alzheimer's disease. Katko said Alzheimer's costs $140 billion a year to Medicare.
"The more we can find cures for those huge economic drivers like Alzheimer's that's going to be really important," he said.
Katko also supports research into shifting toward renewable energy and examining waste, fraud and abuse in government. These are some of the issues he's working on with the Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group of House members.
Ultimately, though, he says it will take discussions between both parties to develop solutions.
"It starts with people sitting down, putting their swords down and just looking at the problem holistically and taking the necessary actions to do so," Katko said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.