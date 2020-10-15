Dana Balter and John Katko, on the issues: Climate change

"One of the contributing factors to the harmful algal blooms that we have in our beautiful lakes here is chemicals, so we got to address that," Balter said.

A significant difference between Balter and Katko is their stances on the Paris Agreement, a commitment from countries around the world to lower greenhouse gas emissions and to minimize the increase in the global temperature.

The U.S. joined the agreement under President Barack Obama's administration, but President Donald Trump announced that he intends to withdraw from the pact.

Balter thinks the U.S. needs to recommit to the Paris Agreement.

"We had established ourselves as global leaders in the effort to combat the climate crisis, which is a global crisis," she said. "And Donald Trump's pulling out of that accord and John Katko's support of that is so backward."

She also criticized other actions by the Trump administration to roll back environmental protections. She wants to see those restored if Joe Biden is elected president.

"When we live in a place that's as beautiful as central and western New York," she said. "We need to place a premium on protecting our air and water and land. It's good for our health, it's good for our economy and it's good for the planet."