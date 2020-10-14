Dana Balter and John Katko, on the issues: Reducing gun violence and mass shootings

Beyond background checks, Balter wants to stop the production of armor-piercing bullets, high capacity magazines and bump stocks. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to ban bump stocks.

She also supports the repeal of the Dickey Amendment, which opponents say prevents the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from researching the health effects of gun violence. There was language in a 2018 bill that stated gun violence research was permitted at the CDC and there has been funding allocated for that purpose. But with the repeal of the 1996 amendment, Balter said there will be no mistake "about the facts that the CDC can and must study gun violence as the public health problem that it is and we need to fund those studies."

"Gun violence is under-researched and we need to do a lot more work on the causes and the treatments," she added.

Like Katko, she supports red flag laws to ensure that individuals who could pose a threat to others or themselves don't have access to guns. But she panned the congressman's proposal because she doesn't believe it's a true red flag bill.

"In order or a red flag law to be effective, it has to actually do something," she said. "It has to require a change and it has to provide resources. John Katko's bill does neither."

A real red flag law, she said, "will help us keep guns out of the hands of people who are posing an imminent danger." She said that could help address the number of suicides by gun, the number of women who are shot by intimate partners and mass shootings.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.