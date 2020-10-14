Dana Balter and John Katko, on the issues: Reducing gun violence and mass shootings

Whether it's mass shootings or random shootings in cities and towns across the country, gun violence remains a concern for many policymakers. But they have faced obstacles in passing legislation to address those acts of violence and prevent future shootings.
In separate interviews, Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko and Democratic challenger Dana Balter — the two candidates in the 24th Congressional District race — shared their proposals for combating gun violence.
John Katko
One proposal Katko, R-Camillus, supports is the adoption of a federal red flag law. He has introduced a bill in the House that would encourage states to enact red flag laws — measures that would allow for the removal of guns from someone who is deemed to be a safety risk to themselves or others — by prioritizing them for federal funding. The bill outlines what states should include in their red flag laws to meet the federal standards.
He also supported bills that would provide funding for mental health, school safety and training. And he voted to fully fund the instant background check system for gun purchases.
As co-chair of the Congressional Mental Health Caucus, Katko advocates for research to examine the link between mental illness and acts of violence.
While mass shootings receive a lot of attention, there has been an uptick in violent crime, including shootings, reported in some cities. There has been an increased number of homicides and shootings in Syracuse.
Katko, a former federal prosecutor, cited those statistics as one reason why he opposes efforts to "defund the police." There has been a push to divert some financial resources away from police departments for other services, such as mental health treatment.
"We need more money for police, more law enforcement and we need more community engagement," Katko said. "If there's more cops walking the beat, there's much less chance of these random shootings to happen and so community policing, I think, is a key component."
In past campaigns, Katko has been criticized for being endorsed by the National Rifle Association, a leading gun rights organization. But he believes his past career as an assistant U.S. attorney shows that he's not "soft on guns."
"I was a hard-nosed prosecutor and if anybody had a gun, I whacked as hard as I possibly could," he said.
Support Local Journalism
He recognizes that mass shootings are a problem, even if overall gun violence has been on the decline. But he wants to avoid a "knee-jerk reaction," such as getting rid of guns or imposing other restrictions on firearms.
"The hard thing is to do the interventions, to anticipate, the red flag laws, more funding for police and I think that would have a dramatic impact on things," he said.
Dana Balter
Balter acknowledged that there are different types of gun violence that can affect communities. She told The Citizen that mass shootings "are horrible and we have to pass laws to help stop them," but she also noted that mass shootings make up a small percentage of the incidences of gun violence in the U.S.
"We have to address that a majority of gun deaths are suicides," she said. "We have to address gun violence in our streets. We have to address gun violence in the context of abusive relationships, which is a huge problem."
She supports expanding background checks, which would require background checks for gun purchases online and at gun shows. (Katko opposed the House Democrats' bill that would expand background checks.) A Quinnipiac University poll conducted in 2018 found 97% of respondents supported background checks for all gun purchases.
Beyond background checks, Balter wants to stop the production of armor-piercing bullets, high capacity magazines and bump stocks. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to ban bump stocks.
She also supports the repeal of the Dickey Amendment, which opponents say prevents the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from researching the health effects of gun violence. There was language in a 2018 bill that stated gun violence research was permitted at the CDC and there has been funding allocated for that purpose. But with the repeal of the 1996 amendment, Balter said there will be no mistake "about the facts that the CDC can and must study gun violence as the public health problem that it is and we need to fund those studies."
"Gun violence is under-researched and we need to do a lot more work on the causes and the treatments," she added.
Like Katko, she supports red flag laws to ensure that individuals who could pose a threat to others or themselves don't have access to guns. But she panned the congressman's proposal because she doesn't believe it's a true red flag bill.
"In order or a red flag law to be effective, it has to actually do something," she said. "It has to require a change and it has to provide resources. John Katko's bill does neither."
A real red flag law, she said, "will help us keep guns out of the hands of people who are posing an imminent danger." She said that could help address the number of suicides by gun, the number of women who are shot by intimate partners and mass shootings.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.