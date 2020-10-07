Dana Balter blasts Donald Trump for 'despicable' delay of COVID-19 relief

The need for federal aid is apparent to Balter as she speaks with voters in the 24th Congressional District, where she is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko. (Katko issued a statement Tuesday and said he disagrees with Trump's decision to end COVID relief negotiations.)

Without relief, she said, millions of homeowners and renters are at risk of being forced out of their homes. Millions of jobless Americans won't get much-needed help to pay their bills and survive the economic crisis. There are also won't be funding for frontline workers, COVID-19 testing and tracing investigations, and meals for children living in hunger.

"If they had 10% of the conversations that I've had with voters across this district over the last eight months, if there is any humanity in them, they would not stand in the way of getting relief passed," Balter said.