Dana Balter concedes race for Congress to Rep. John Katko

In an acknowledgment of the election results and with no path to victory, Dana Balter called U.S. Rep. John Katko on Friday to concede the 24th Congressional District race.
Balter, D-Syracuse, released a statement congratulating Katko, R-Camillus, on winning a fourth term in Congress and urging him to "advocate for policies that will help working families in this district."
"Our campaign was guided by one simple principle: that everyone deserves a fair shot at success," she said. "To the countless people who so selflessly dedicated their time and energy in support of this message — thank you. I have learned so much from each of you, and am grateful for the still-growing community we've built together."
She also thanked voters who shared their stories with her, saying that those accounts motivated her while campaigning across the district.
Katko issued a statement confirming his conversation with Balter and praised her for a "well-fought campaign."
"It remains an honor and a privilege to represent central New York in Congress, and I am extremely grateful to have earned reelection for a fourth term," he said. "I am especially humbled by the resounding support our campaign received across party lines. Now, more than ever, our nation needs members of Congress willing to work across the aisle to deliver."
Katko surged to a 55,102-vote lead after early and election night votes were tallied. That provided a sufficient cushion as the district's four counties — Cayuga, Onondaga, Oswego and Wayne — began counting absentee ballots.
In most election years, absentees tend to follow the same trend as the in-person votes. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, more Democrats than GOP voters used the option to vote by mail.
Balter has cut into Katko's lead during the absentee ballot counts. She has won 22,539 votes in the canvass, compared to Katko's 11,148. The congressman's lead is 166,978 to 123,267, a 43,711-vote margin.
But there aren't absentees remaining for Balter to close the gap and overtake Katko. More than half of the over 70,000 absentee ballots returned in the district have been counted. That leaves no path to victory for Balter.
|NY-24 results
|Election night
|Absentees
|Total
|Percentage
|John Katko
|155,830
|11,148
|166,978
|55.34%
|Dana Balter
|100,728
|22,539
|123,267
|40.86%
|Steve Williams
|9,698
|1,767
|11,465
|3.80%
The election was a rematch of the 2018 campaign between Balter and Katko. Katko won that race by five percentage points after Balter surged in the final weeks of the election.
Five months after that election, Balter announced her candidacy for the 2020 race. She defeated Francis Conole by 26 percentage points in the Democratic primary to set up the second race against Katko.
Balter wasted little time focusing on the general election. After Katko released his first ad, she countered with one of her own — something a Democrat hadn't been able to do in past elections against the GOP congressman.
By the end of the campaign, Balter ran 15 TV ads — a show of her financial resources in the race. She raised more than $1.3 million in the third quarter, the second-highest total ever for a Syracuse-area congressional candidate and nearly breaking her own record ($1.5 million) set two years ago.
Throughout her campaigns for Congress, her core issues were providing universal access to affordable health care and helping working families. She also wanted to end the influence of wealthy interests in elections and allow constituents to have a greater stake in the legislative process by holding in-person town hall meetings and having open lines of communication.
"I entered this race because working families in central and western New York needed a champion to fight for them. We still do," Balter said. "Although I won't be representing you in Congress next term, I hope you'll join me in remaining committed to this mission, because the stakes are far too high to sit this fight out."
