Dana Balter concedes race for Congress to Rep. John Katko

In an acknowledgment of the election results and with no path to victory, Dana Balter called U.S. Rep. John Katko on Friday to concede the 24th Congressional District race.

Balter, D-Syracuse, released a statement congratulating Katko, R-Camillus, on winning a fourth term in Congress and urging him to "advocate for policies that will help working families in this district."

"Our campaign was guided by one simple principle: that everyone deserves a fair shot at success," she said. "To the countless people who so selflessly dedicated their time and energy in support of this message — thank you. I have learned so much from each of you, and am grateful for the still-growing community we've built together."

She also thanked voters who shared their stories with her, saying that those accounts motivated her while campaigning across the district.

Katko issued a statement confirming his conversation with Balter and praised her for a "well-fought campaign."