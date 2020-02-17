Dana Balter continuing campaign for Congress, aims to qualify for Democratic primary

Dana Balter didn't hesitate when asked if she would be a candidate in 24th Congressional District's Democratic primary election in June.
"Absolutely, yes," Balter, D-Syracuse, said in a phone interview Monday. "There's no question about that."
Three of the four Democratic committees in the 24th district met last week and endorsed candidates. Two of them — Cayuga and Onondaga — backed Francis Conole in his bid to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko.
The endorsements are significant because committee members can help Conole, D-Syracuse, circulate petitions to qualify for the ballot. Congressional candidates must collect 1,250 valid signatures to appear on the ballot.
Balter, who was endorsed by the Oswego County Democratic Committee, will have to rely on her base of campaign volunteers to qualify for the primary. That shouldn't be a problem for her. Many of the people who backed her campaign in 2018 are still supporting her.
With the designation process complete, she will take her message to Democratic voters in the district. That worked for her in 2018 after she won the designation and Juanita Perez-Williams entered the race late to force a primary. Balter won the Democratic nomination by 24 percentage points.
Balter thinks her experience will aid her in the upcoming primary.
"I am bringing a number of assets as a second-time candidate that are very important and that I think give me an advantage," she said. "Being an experienced and skilled campaigner is one of them. Having name recognition and an established base of support and trust in the district is another. The incredible volunteer network I mentioned before. All of these are critical elements to a successful campaign."
Candidates will begin circulating petitions next week to qualify for the June primary. While Balter and Conole will be collecting signatures, it's unknown if the third Democrat in the race — Roger Misso — will join them in the primary.
Misso, D-Syracuse, was the only candidate who didn't receive a county committee's designation. He will hold a news conference Wednesday to announce his plans.
Whether it's a two- or three-person race, Balter said she will continue doing what she's done since the 2018 campaign.
"We are talking about really important issues and challenges central and western New Yorkers are facing and I think it's important to get that message out to voters and invite them into the process and make sure that everybody's voice is heard," she said. "That's what we'll do in June and we'll do it again in November."
