Dana Balter continuing campaign for Congress, aims to qualify for Democratic primary

"I am bringing a number of assets as a second-time candidate that are very important and that I think give me an advantage," she said. "Being an experienced and skilled campaigner is one of them. Having name recognition and an established base of support and trust in the district is another. The incredible volunteer network I mentioned before. All of these are critical elements to a successful campaign."

Candidates will begin circulating petitions next week to qualify for the June primary. While Balter and Conole will be collecting signatures, it's unknown if the third Democrat in the race — Roger Misso — will join them in the primary.

Misso, D-Syracuse, was the only candidate who didn't receive a county committee's designation. He will hold a news conference Wednesday to announce his plans.

Whether it's a two- or three-person race, Balter said she will continue doing what she's done since the 2018 campaign.

"We are talking about really important issues and challenges central and western New Yorkers are facing and I think it's important to get that message out to voters and invite them into the process and make sure that everybody's voice is heard," she said. "That's what we'll do in June and we'll do it again in November."

