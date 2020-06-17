Dana Balter endorsed by top NY House Democrat, prominent freshman rep before primary

Porter rose to prominence with her performances during congressional hearings. As a member of the House Financial Services and Oversight and Reform committees, she has gained a reputation as a tough questioner.

Porter said in a statement that she's supporting Balter because the Syracuse Democrat is "a tireless champion for working families."

"Dana will be a great partner on key issues including ensuring that everyone has health care, getting big money out of our politics and creating an economy that works for all," Porter said. "I know what it takes to flip a seat from red to blue and Dana Balter is the strongest candidate to win in November."

Porter could be a model for Balter. Like Porter, Balter is challenging an incumbent Republican in a district that has largely been a GOP stronghold.

Balter lauded Porter for her support of issues important to women and working families.

"I have been inspired over the last year and a half, watching her hold the Trump administration accountable on key issues like the coronavirus response, housing and consumer protections," Balter said. "I look forward to fighting alongside Rep. Porter when I'm in Congress to make sure that our health care and economic systems work for everyday folks."