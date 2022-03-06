Dana Balter endorses Josh Riley over six other CNY Democrats for Congress

Dana Balter, a Syracuse Democrat who has been the party's nominee for Congress in the last two elections, was not planning to make an endorsement in the newly drawn 22nd Congressional District. But one of the seven Democrats running for the seat impressed her enough that she decided to weigh in.

Balter told The Citizen on Saturday that she is endorsing Josh Riley in the Democratic primary. Riley, an Endicott native and attorney, announced in February that he would join the crowded field vying for the nomination.

"I spent some time getting to know the candidates, looking at their campaigns, looking at their positions, hearing from them about what they've done and what they want to do in Congress, and how they would approach it and what their priorities are," Balter said in a phone interview.

"It became clear to me that, from my perspective, Josh is the person in the field that I really want to be my representative. I think that he brings the right combination of values and experience, of progressivism and pragmatism, that we need."

While praising the other Democrats seeking the nomination — Balter said it's great "to have this kind of talent and choice in central New York" — Riley's resume stood out as she learned more about the candidates.

As an attorney, Riley has worked in the private and public sectors. For Balter, it Riley's work as a U.S. Senate aide that sets him apart from the other candidates.

Riley had a fellowship on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee chaired by the late U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy. Balter noted that he worked to raise the minimum wage and protected the Family Medical Leave Act from Republican efforts to weaken the law.

Later in his career, Riley was general counsel to U.S. Sen. Al Franken on the Senate Judiciary Committee. He led an effort to pass two bills that were signed into law — legislation that protects domestic violence survivors from homelessness and another bill that set up a new funding stream for addiction treatment and mental health programs.

Outside of his Senate work, Balter said the first thing that got her attention was the brief Riley filed in a U.S. Supreme Court case challenging former President Donald Trump's Muslim ban. Previously, he worked with the American Academy of Pediatrics on a lawsuit in Florida in which he argued that the state's Medicaid program wasn't providing enough health care services for children.

"(Riley) holds strong progressive values about creating a community and a society where everyone can thrive, where everyone gets a fair shake," Balter said. "And he is pragmatic in his approach to getting those things done. He's got a lot of experience fighting for a lot of things that we care about."

The endorsement could give Riley a boost, especially among progressives. Balter is a leader in the central New York progressive movement. She also knows what it takes to win a Democratic primary.

In 2018, Balter defeated Juanita Perez Williams to secure the Democratic nomination. Two years later, she scored a 25-point win over fellow Democrat Francis Conole. Conole is one of the seven Democrats running for the 22nd district seat this year.

The Democratic primary could decide who is the district's next representative. Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 57,000 in the new district, which includes all of Onondaga and Tompkins counties, along with parts of Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Ontario, Schuyler and Seneca counties.

Along with Conole and Riley, Vanessa Fajans-Turner, Steven Holden, Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majok and Sam Roberts are seeking the Democratic nod.

Riley welcomed Balter's support in what promises to be a competitive Democratic primary.

"Dana is a proven fighter for working families, a champion for progressive causes, and a true leader among the grassroots community," he said. "I admire Dana's dedication to public service, her expertise in public policy, and the bold, ambitious vision she has offered for upstate New York and the country. Together, we're going to make that vision a reality."

Candidates are circulating petitions and must collect 1,250 valid signatures to qualify for the primary election ballot. The primary election is June 28.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.