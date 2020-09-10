Dana Balter for Congress enlists Hannibal couple to make case for drug price reform

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the latest ad released by Democratic congressional candidate Dana Balter's campaign, a Hannibal couple criticizes Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko for voting against a prescription drug price reform plan and accepting donations from pharmaceutical companies.

The ad features Gordie and Judy, a couple who says they pay nearly $250 a month for prescription drugs. They claim that Katko, R-Camillus, "voted with Donald Trump to block Medicare from negotiating lower drug prices."

The vote referenced in the campaign commercial is Katko's vote against the House Democrats' prescription drug price reform proposal in December. He joined nearly every Republican member in opposing the bill, which he says was "highly partisan" and would hurt research and development. Similar arguments were made by a lead industry group representing pharmaceutical companies.

The legislation would allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices. Katko supports a Republican proposal that would limit out-of-pocket expenses for Medicare beneficiaries and require pharmaceutical manufacturers to provide an explanation when drug prices increase by at least 10% in one year or 25% over a three-year period.