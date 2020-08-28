Dana Balter for Congress highlights Joe Biden's endorsement in new TV ad

The second part of the ad includes another quote that's attributed to Biden. The narrator says that Katko "supports attempts to overturn the Affordable Care Act, ending protections for 100 million with preexisting conditions." Part of the quote was from Biden's statement endorsing Balter. The other was from a March 2 Reuters article.

The ad closes with the narrator saying, "John Katko isn't telling the truth about health care."

There have been a dozen ads released in the 24th district race, and most have focused on health care. Katko has panned Balter's Medicare for All stance, while Balter has criticized Katko for votes that she argues threatened the Affordable Care Act.

In recent ads, Katko and Republicans have used comments made by Biden about Medicare for All to slam Balter's support of the idea. Biden's comments were made about U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' Medicare for All proposal. Balter insists her plan is different because it would phase in Medicare for All over time by reducing the age of eligibility from 65 to 55, then enrolling newborns and allowing all Americans to buy into the program.