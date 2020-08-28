 Skip to main content
Dana Balter for Congress highlights Joe Biden's endorsement in new TV ad

Dana Balter for Congress highlights Joe Biden's endorsement in new TV ad

A screen shot from the latest ad released by Democratic candidate Dana Balter's campaign. 

 Provided

Two days after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden endorsed Dana Balter in the 24th Congressional District race, the former vice president is featured in a new ad released by Balter's campaign. 

The ad, which is airing on Syracuse-area broadcast and cable stations, highlights Biden's endorsement and seeks to counter the latest commercials from Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko's campaign that criticize Balter's support of Medicare for All. 

In Balter's new commercial, her seventh of the general election campaign, a narrator reads a quote that's attributed to Biden. It reads, "I strongly endorse Dana Balter because working families deserve leaders who will make quality health care more accessible." However, that's a shortened version of the quote Biden used in his endorsement announcement. 

Biden said that he's endorsing Balter "because she understands the struggles that working families in central and western New York are going through. New Yorkers face a choice between Balter — an advocate for working families — and Rep. John Katko, who supports President Trump's attempts to overturn the Affordable Care Act. Working families deserve leaders who will work in Congress for them — to make child care more affordable, quality health care more accessible and good jobs more available." 

The second part of the ad includes another quote that's attributed to Biden. The narrator says that Katko "supports attempts to overturn the Affordable Care Act, ending protections for 100 million with preexisting conditions." Part of the quote was from Biden's statement endorsing Balter. The other was from a March 2 Reuters article. 

The ad closes with the narrator saying, "John Katko isn't telling the truth about health care." 

There have been a dozen ads released in the 24th district race, and most have focused on health care. Katko has panned Balter's Medicare for All stance, while Balter has criticized Katko for votes that she argues threatened the Affordable Care Act. 

In recent ads, Katko and Republicans have used comments made by Biden about Medicare for All to slam Balter's support of the idea. Biden's comments were made about U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' Medicare for All proposal. Balter insists her plan is different because it would phase in Medicare for All over time by reducing the age of eligibility from 65 to 55, then enrolling newborns and allowing all Americans to buy into the program. 

Balter and Katko are locked in a tight race in the 24th district. Political forecasters rate the race as either "lean Republican" or "tilt Republican." Biden's endorsement could help Balter in the race. Polling has showed that Biden has a double-digit lead over President Donald Trump in the central New York district. 

Katko is seeking a fourth term representing the district, which includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western part of Oswego County. This is Balter's second run for Congress. She challenged Katko in 2018. Katko won the race by five percentage points. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

